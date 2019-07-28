Glimpse into the past as relics found at north-east hotel dig

Archaeologists working near a north-east hotel have uncovered evidence of buildings, glass and pottery.

The dig has been taking place near Pittodrie House Hotel with the Bailies of Bennachie and Aberdeen University leading the project.

The group has been given permission to excavate part of the site by Macdonald Hotels who own the estate.

They are working on three trenches and have found signs of “substantial” walls and also pieces of glass and pottery.

It comes just a matter of weeks into a dig which started on Monday July 8.

Iain Ralston, from the Bennachie landscape group, said the buildings may have been part of a farm which was abandoned in the early 19th century.

He said the evidence suggests “many generations” of people lived at the site.

Mr Ralston said: “We have opened up three trenches so far, all showing promising signs.

“Trenches one and three in particular are revealing very substantial walls to buildings and we have recovered parts of glass and earthenware.

“The evidence is that people lived here over many generations and I expect we will find earlier material once we start going down into the earlier layers.

“It seems this area had several buildings and a road going through it.

“We don’t know when people moved here or why they moved out. The ordnance survey map of 1866 doesn’t show buildings here so people had moved away by then.

“A slightly earlier map suggests farms in the vicinity and a rental chart of Pittodrie Esate about 1771 indicates a number of farmsteads.

“As the area is part of the Pittodrie House Estate it has lain undisturbed under vegetation until now when we hope to find clues to who lived here and when.”

Volunteers are invited to attend the excavation, which takes place every day from 10am until 4.30pm.

The dig site is off the turnpike track that runs from the Rowantree car park.

In June experts uncovered an ancient well at the Mither Tap, one of the summits of Bennachie.

The deep granite well would have served as a water source for the occupants of the fort at the top of the hill, the remains of which can still be seen.

A spiral staircase can be seen beneath the surface which runs to the water below.

The team estimates the fort is aged between 600-900AD and said it required advanced and complex work to create ramparts and a balcony.

For more information contact info@bailiesofbennachie.co.uk