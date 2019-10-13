Glimpse into north-east folklore with new exhibition

Aberdeen academics are exploring local legends and folklore to help encourage youngsters to study social sciences.

As part of the initiative, staff from Robert Gordon University are organising an exhibition next month and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone can get in touch with the organisers to share examples of local folklore and legends they are familiar with.

Dr Sarah Henderson, a senior lecturer from RGU, said: “We’ll be showcasing some of the stories at our Local Legends event, where our academics will explain the purposes, creation and evolution of these legends during bite-sized presentations.”

The event, Local Legends: Folklore Culture and You, will take place at Anatomy Rooms on Shoe Lane on Sunday November 3.

To submit a tale of folklore go to https://localfolklore.weebly.com/