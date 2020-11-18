Glimmer of hope for north-east that Covid restrictions could be lowered in future

Business and council chiefs told of their relief the north-east will stay in level 2 – but the first minister has warned about rising cases in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

However, Nicola Sturgeon did offer a glimmer of hope to areas in level 2 saying she hoped they would be able to move down to level 1 soon.

But speaking in the Scottish Parliament during the review of the levels Ms Sturgeon urged those living in areas under level 1 and 2 not to ‘ease up’ and to keep following the rules and Covid precautions.

It’s hoped that the region will be able to enjoy the festive period, with residents urged to shop local and support hospitality businesses as they now gear up for the busy time.

Council leaders in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire said they were relieved to hear the region would remain at level two, after an increase in cases raised fears that the local authorities may be placed in level three – which would have put more restrictions on businesses, and brought in a travel ban.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We hope that these areas will be able to move to level one soon. However, in some of these areas, we have seen an increase in cases in recent days. We are particularly concerned about quite sharp increases all be it at a relatively low level in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

“That leads me to a general point and indeed a plea to everyone living in level 1 and level 2 areas. Please do not assume that being in one of the lower levels means that you can ease up, on the contrary having fewer restrictions means that the virus has more opportunities to spread so it is more vital to abide by all the rules and precautions.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Aberdeen Inspired welcomed the news Aberdeen will remain in Level 2 alongside Aberdeenshire, which allows for some stability within the current restrictions.

He said: “As we now enter the build-up to the busy Christmas period, we hope that the north-east gets behind the city centre safely and support it as they begin thinking about festive preparations. Of course, these are very challenging times for all, but on the back of a very successful extended Aberdeen Restaurant Week and with the imminent launch of the Aberdeen City Gift Card and Aberdeen Christmas Market, we assure the north-east public of a warm welcome into their city centre, where they can safely visit a wide range of fantastic retail and hospitality and continue to back so many of our north-east based businesses and with that, jobs.”

“We are hopeful that, as indicated by the First Minister, and if the evidence suggests it, that level 1 will be justified for Aberdeen in time. This would be a great step forward into further recovery for the city centre and we would be pleased. It is also a testament to the way so many of our businesses have complied to the letter on Covid regulations and the responsibility shown by the north-east public.”

Meanwhile, in Aberdeenshire, Derek Ritchie, manager of Inverurie business improvement district, is hopeful the level two restrictions can be lifted in the next few weeks.

He said: “I think hospitality in the north-east will be breathing a big sigh of relief after the first minister’s announcement on the latest tier levels.

“Cases are still relatively low in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire compared to the central belt and if that continues, I think there should be a big push to persuade the government to move us down to level one in the coming week or two.”

Leslie Forsyth, manager of the Rediscover Peterhead business improvement district, added that ahead of the festive period, the decision not to impose harsher rules is welcome.

He said: “Obviously we are pleased. I think that they are following the evidence on this.

“We understand the rationale of this but we are starting to see people return to the high street and this important for our members in the run-up to Christmas.

“It has been a tough period for retailers in Peterhead. The town centre is still quite quiet with people staying at home.”

People in the north-east are being encouraged to buy local, and help “rejuvenate” the economy of the region, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce said: “The Chamber has taken the position since the summer that despite the necessity for business support measures, there is no substitute for a fully open and functioning economy. To make progress towards a return to normal life and business as we knew it, it’s vital that governments, businesses and our citizens learn to manage the situation together rather than hide from it. A combination of corporate and personal responsibility will be required if we are to move forward.

“People will choose to go to places that have made reasonable adjustments to keep them safe and, when there, those people have a responsibility to ensure that their behaviour reflects the fact that things are different, for now.

“The north-east has already been hit harder than many areas and our recovery depends on seeing conditions improve so we can move to level 1 and then zero as quickly as possible. Everyone has a role to play in enabling this to happen in order to save companies and jobs.

“Businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and essential to the prosperity of the region. Buying local this Christmas and supporting campaigns such as North East Now will go a long way in helping to rejuvenate the region’s economy and community spirit through what will likely be a very testing festive period.”

Leaders of both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council spoke of their relief at remaining in the same level, although there had been previous hopes the region would be moved to level one.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said: “There was talk about some of the areas potentially moving to level three, so we’re quite relieved.

“It would have been difficult, especially in the run-up to Christmas, it would have affected people coming into the city centre, and especially for businesses who are now trying to make this year a bit better. ”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said the region dodging being moved into level three was a “wake up call”, and urged everyone to ensure they were following basic public health guidance such as social distancing and washing hands.

He said: “To be honest, we’re very relieved. We were worried we were going into level three, as the public health guidance suggested we should, and we’d accepted that.

“It’s definitely been a wake-up call for Aberdeenshire. We need to up the ante now with communication and getting the message to people to follow the rules.

“It could have been worse though, it could have been devastating for businesses, it’s even worse for those going into level four areas.

“We need to make sure the number of cases stay low. They are on the rise, but it is still quite a low margin.”

Hospitality businesses in the region also said they were relieved to have been spared tighter restrictions this week, and are looking to the future.

A move to level three would have meant hospitality venues would have had to close at 6pm, with no alcohol allowed to be served.

Stuart McPhee, director of Siberia and chairman of Aberdeen Hospitality Together said his business was planning for a level two Christmas.

He said: The most important thing for us is clarity and confidence, so we know where we are. We’re sitting waiting every Tuesday to see if we’re going to be level two. It gives a lot more businesses the ability to plan ahead than level three.

“We’re planning on the basis we’re going to have a level two Christmas, which is fine. We’re looking at what we can still do, such as three-course Christmas meals and Christmas cocktails to try and bring some normality, but we couldn’t do that at level three.

“We don’t really know what the festive period will be like, we’re just going to have to wait and see.

“A level two Christmas is okay, moving to level one would be a double-edged sword I think as if rules are relaxed, people might all rush to places. Just because they’ve changed the rules doesn’t mean there’s less risk, there’ll still be risk until we’ve seen this through to the end.”

Dennis Forsyth, who owns Cheers Bar in Fraserburgh, said: “It is a huge welcome and relief.

“At least it looks like they are being fair to the tier system. We do appreciate Aberdeenshire has had spikes but it is not at a high level.

“For us it is just a waiting game but you just never know what is around the corner. We are thankful for this.”

Gary Cox, owner of Edward’s Bar in Inverurie, is relieved that the area has avoided increased restrictions and admits the trade has had a “tough time.”

He said: “Level 3 would’ve been another problem for us because it takes customers a week or a week and a half to adjust.

“Hospitality has had a tough time in the last few years with the oil downturn and now this. We’ve adapted the business to do carry-outs so that helps us keep our heads above water.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, said: “Barely a day goes by without the news that more people are being made redundant, as businesses struggle to operate under the current restrictions.

“It’s vital people across the north-east continue their good work so the region can move nearer to tier one – something we all want to happen.

“We are continuing to call for a business advisory council to give businesses in the region a seat at the table that they have been asking for since this pandemic began.”