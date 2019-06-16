Glaucoma awareness events to take place at north-east libraries

A series of talks to raise awareness of glaucoma are to take place at north-east libraries.

The International Glaucoma Association (IGA) will deliver meetings between Monday and June 23 to coincide with National Glaucoma Awareness Week.

Events will run on Monday from 2pm to 4pm at Fraserburgh Library, from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday at Westhill Library and from 3pm to 4.30pm at Turriff Library.

It will also run at Banff Library on June 20 between 10am and 12.30pm and for the final time on June 21 between 2pm to 4pm at Ellon Library.

Councillor Anne Stirling, Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities committee chairwoman, said: “I am pleased to see Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries supporting raising awareness of glaucoma.

“I hope that those attending the talks find them informative and useful.”