Glass from second floor window falls onto busy Aberdeen street

A pane of glass fell from a second floor window onto a busy pavement below in Aberdeen.

Police received multiple calls over the incident above Blacks on George Street yesterday evening, close to John Lewis.

It happened around 6.15pm.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police spokeswoman said: “We were aware of it and it seemed to be a window from a property, possibly wind-related.

“The owner of the flat was going to see about cleaning it up.

“No one was injured.”