‘Glamping’ pods could sprout up in north-east woodland

Planners have backed proposals to build holiday accommodation for new “glamping” pods near a north-east village.

Four of the wooden units would be built on land at Blackhills, near Lonmay.

Elgin-based CM Designs submitted the proposals for its client Philip Stewart, who is hoping to break into the tourism sector.

Both marketing body Visit Aberdeenshire and the man behind the North East 250 visitor route have already given the idea their support. Now bosses at Aberdeenshire Council have recommended the scheme for approval.

Each of the wooden pods would have a curved roof and be around 10ft high, 11ft wide and 21ft long and would be placed in a wooded area.

A report to be considered by the Buchan area committee said it should back the scheme because it would be a boost for tourism.

The document says: “The principle of development is acceptable as the proposal is well related to Crimond and there are popular tourist sites reasonably nearby.

“The proposal would not significantly impact the character of the area or local amenity.

“There are no concerns in relation to protected wildlife.

“Compensatory planting can be provided to mitigate the loss of trees, as secured by condition. There are no flooding concerns in this area.”

The proposals will be discussed in Peterhead tomorrow.