North-east widow helps give the gift of life to others

A north-east woman and a host of friends have joined together to donate blood in memory of her late husband.

Pamela Whyte, 28, lost her husband Glenn to leukaemia last year just six weeks after they tied the knot.

Since then, she has given her time to support good causes which helped Glenn while he was ill, including Friends of Anchor and the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service.

Last weekend, Pamela and a dozen friends and colleagues from Meldrum House Hotel gave blood together in her hometown of Inverurie.

Glenn received two bags of blood a week while he was battling his illness – something Pamela believes gave him “a new lease of life”.

And she hopes the group donation can make a similar difference to the lives of others in urgent need of transfusions.

She said: “In the latter stages of his fight Glenn was receiving two bags of blood every week and it made such a massive difference to him.

“Only a small percentage of people actually give blood but it can make such a huge difference to someone’s life.

“There are a lot of misconceptions around blood donation and who actually needs it.

“Often it’s thought that it’s just people who have been in accidents who need it, but that’s not the case.

“People with illnesses like Glenn’s need regular transfusions too.

“It is really important to them and that is why it’s great that we have the opportunity to raise awareness.”

Pamela added: “It’s great that my friends were able to come and we were able to donate as a group. A lot of them saw what we went through with Glenn so it is really important to them too.

“They saw how hard it was and wanted to do something to help, and I am really grateful for that. We will definitely do more group donations in the future.”

Figures released by the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service show around 315 transfusions are needed in the north-east every week.

There are eight different blood groups, with O Positive being the most common in Scotland – belonging to about 40% of the population.

Another group, O Negative, is the only blood type which can be safely given to anyone in an emergency.

Each donation can be split into three parts – red blood cells, platelets and plasma. That means Pamela and her 12 friends could have potentially saved 39 lives.

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service’s head of territory (northern arch) Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher said: “We are delighted to be able to support Pamela in organising a group donation in honour of her husband Glenn who sadly passed away aged just 26.

“Glenn received blood transfusions every week in the later stages of his life and this can make a huge difference to how a patient feels and can really improve their quality of life.

“We are especially keen to welcome young people aged 17-24 to become blood donors and make their first donation. You can register to become a blood donor by visiting scotblood.co.uk.”

Pamela wants as many people as possible to sign up in order to help others like Glenn.

She said: “Giving blood is a really small gift you can give but it makes a potentially huge difference to the person who receives it.

“I had never given blood before Glenn became ill because of my fear of needles but it is something which is so important to so many people.

“It doesn’t take long and it’s not too uncomfortable. It’s definitely worth doing it.

“I would urge anyone to sign up.”