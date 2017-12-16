Give and take is the secret, say Aberdeenshire couple marking 70th anniversary

A North-east couple have celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary with friends and family.

Robert and Chrissie Clark met at a local dance when they were in their 20s.

And, 70 years on, they say the secret to such a long and happy relationship is compromise.

The couple tied the knot at the Ban-Car Hotel, near Fraserburgh, on December 13, 1947 and both went on to work in the agricultural industry. Originally from the Rathen area, they moved to Aberdeen only to settle in Fraserburgh in the late 80s.

Their family has expanded over the last seven decades and includes two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Although not keen on the spotlight, Robert and Chrissie, 92, did win a competition run by Asda in Fraserburgh in 2014 to find the port’s longest-married couple. They secured victory, having been hitched for 67 years at that point.

Speaking at the time, Robert, 94, said: “We are delighted to have won the competition and hope our story proves to any young couples just starting out that it is possible to have a long and happy marriage.”

Granddaughter Diane Noble said: “They have said the key to a happy marriage is give and take.”

Mrs Noble remembers them always being together when she was growing up, and said they were “excited” to be marking such a major milestone.