Girl, 9, airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after crash

A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital following a crash in the north-east.

Three others were also taken to hospital for treatment after emergency services were called to the collision at Craigellachie, Dufftown at 5.30pm yesterday.

Their injuries were described as non-life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Emergency services attended a three-car crash on the A941 between Craigellachie and Dufftown around 5.30 pm on Sunday 23 February 2020.

“A nine-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

“Three other people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries described as non life-threatening.

“The A941 at the A95 junction was closed and diversions put in place. The road fully re-opened at 6.40 am on Monday 24 February 2020.”