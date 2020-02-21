Girl, 16, charged in connection with assault on teenager in north-east town

A 16-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an assault on another teenager in a north-east town.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted around 9pm on Thursday February 13 within the area of Westhill Primary School.

Constable Lewis Moir, of the Garioch Community Policing Team, said, “Police Scotland will always robustly investigate any allegation of violence.

“In addition to the female charged, I am following positive lines of enquiry in relation to other persons involved.”

The 16-year-old will be reported to our Youth Justice Management Unit.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting CF0043220220. Alternatively, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.