Girl, 13, taken home by cops after being caught drinking in north-east town

Police had to take a 13-year-old girl home after she was found under the influence of alcohol during an operation in a north-east town.

And two other boys were caught with cannabis at separate locations in Stonehaven during a patrol with Mackie Academy head teacher Louise Moir on Saturday night.

The object of the operation was to crack down on youth disorder, antisocial behaviour and underage drinking at the start of the school holidays.

No other incidents were detected during the patrol.

Local Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Although Stonehaven has very low levels of anti-social behaviour issues involving young people, we want to ensure this trend continues.

“The local policing team at Stonehaven along with our partners at Mackie Academy are committed to ensuring that young people enjoy their holidays safely and without disrupting local residents.

“Patrols will continue over the summer holidays as part of our longer term strategy aimed at reducing youth disorder, anti-social behaviour and other acts of criminality and I continue to urge residents to report issues to the Police.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to ask parents and guardians to ensure they know where young people are going and what they are up to – by working together we can all ensure Stonehaven remains a very welcoming place to live.”

Head teacher Louise added: “I am pleased Mackie Academy joined forces with our local police team to work in partnership in keeping Stonehaven safe.

“I am hopeful that working together in this way will encourage Mackie Academy pupils to be excellent ambassadors for the school and Stonehaven.

“I would like to thank the police officers who gave me a valuable insight into their day-to-day work when I accompanied them on a patrol.”