Girl, 10, hurt in two-car crash on Aberdeen road

A 10-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene on Woodend Crescent after the collision at 3.40pm yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “It was a two-vehicle road traffic collision and ambulance services were called.

“There are believed to have been minor injuries, one to a 10-year-old girl and a 71-year-old man was also complaining of chest pains.”

The road was not blocked during the incident.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.40pm to attend a road traffic collision on Woodend Crescent.”