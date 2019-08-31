Giant trawler breaks harbour record in north-east town

One of the largest ships in the UK has docked in a north-east port.

The Kirkella, the UK’s most advanced fishing vessel, reached Peterhead Harbour just before 9am yesterday before setting sail again towards Hull.

It is the largest white fish vessel to have put down anchor in the harbour.

A new ship, it was christened by Princess Anne at the end of April and is responsible for about 8% of the total cod and haddock caught and supplied to fish and chip shops across the country.

First mate Mark McGorrin, who is from Peterhead, began his career in the port before working his way up the ranks on various ships.

A number of the crew on board the Kirkella are also from the north-east.

Mark said he had been at sea since the end of June, adding: “We came back yesterday morning to pick up a trawler and then went away again.

“Our families met us at the harbour to see the vessel come in and see around it.

“We went back down to Hull and I’ll be back up again in about a week.

“I’m really proud of it.

“There was two others from the north-east on board and three others from Scotland.”

The crew arrived into the port between 8.30am and 8.45am and set sail again for England at around 10.30am.

Mark added: “We went through the harbour fine, the captain was really happy.

“Even the harbour officer was impressed by it.”

Some of the crew have also been selected from North East Scotland College (NESCol) to develop young seafarers through the Scottish Maritime Academy.

The scheme offers specialised maritime training for students from around the world.

Mark said: “It doesn’t matter what part of the UK they’re from, it’s to give them a chance to get involved and have a future at sea.”

The impressive Kirkella was registered in June 2018 and is 81m long. It carries 30 crew members and each trawl typically lasts between 30 minutes and six hours.

It can store up to 780 tonnes of fish fillets, with fish reaching the on-board freezers 40 minutes after being caught.