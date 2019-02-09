Charities to benefit from Aberdeen 10k

Entries are now open for one of the north-east’s most popular charity events.

The 2019 BHGE 10K Running Festival will take place on Sunday May 5 at the city’s Beach Boulevard.

Every year the event, which also features a 2K option and wheelchair races, helps raise tens of thousands of pounds for north-east causes.

The 10 affiliated charities for this year’s event are Friends of Anchor, Charlie House, Inspire, Cash for Kids, Aberdeen Cyrenians, Children 1st, CLAN and Befriend a Child. Two new additions to the list this year are the ARCHIE Foundation and ABSAFE.

The cost of entry for the race is £24 per person.

Organised by Sport Aberdeen,the event is the biggest non-profit race in the city.

The runners will be taken on a route around Aberdeen city centre, the beach and harbour, offering stunning views for all those who participate.

Oil service company BHGE became the main sponsor of the event in 1995 establishing the 10K running festival.

Jamie Smith, regional fundraising manager at The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be chosen as one of the affiliated charities for the 2019 BHGE 10K.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to raise awareness of the impact ARCHIE has on children and their families across the north of Scotland.

“We are inviting our supporters to sign up to the BHGE 10K and help ARCHIE in making the difference locally.”

Keith Gerrard, Sport Aberdeen's director of healthy and active communities, said:"The BHGE 10K Running Festival brings together people from far and wide and is a fantastic example of how partnership working allows us to deliver great events in the north-east of Scotland, while raising money for charity.

“We are thrilled to announce the affiliated race charities for 2019 and look forward to welcoming new faces of all ages to the event.

“The support that the event receives each year is inspiring and I strongly urge anyone who wishes to run the BHGE 10K as their next challenge, to take it on while supporting one of 10 deserving causes across Aberdeen.”

To sign up for the race visit www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/bhge-10k