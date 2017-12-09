Getting in gear for driving test – Our reporter took to roads with instructor

Ditching your L plates has never been easy, but have sweeping changes to the driving test made it even more of an uphill challenge?

To find out, I took to the city’s open roads with driving instructor David Mitchell and put myself in the hot seat for a simulated test.

David, of LDC Driving School, which covers Aberdeen, Portlethen and Stonehaven, not only teaches learner drivers, but also teaches their instructors.

He and his fellow tutors across the North-east – and the whole of the UK – have spent recent weeks preparing for the new test, which came in this week.

According to a UK Government booklet, the changes are designed to make sure new drivers have the skills they need to help them through a lifetime of safe driving.

Just 10 minutes of the test used to be for independent driving, when learners follow the road ahead and only turn when told, and that has now upped to 20 minutes. During that period, candidates must now follow instructions pre-programmed into a sat nav – though one in five tests will be done in the traditional way, with the instructor navigating.

Another major change is the introduction of a manoeuvre requiring the learner to park on the right side of the road and reverse two car lengths.

Reversing round a corner and turning in the road have been ditched.

Finally, the “show me” question – where the instructor asks a learner to demonstrate how a car’s functions work, is now done inside the car while driving, rather than at the start of the test.

“It’s the parking on the right manoeuvre that is proving most difficulty for learners so far,” said David.

“They sometimes have to wait until the road is clear to reverse and it can make them feel that they are getting in the way of other motorists.”

When I had a go at this move, I made a hash of the start, slowing down too much before moving across to the other side of the road, causing a van behind me to hesitate in confusion.

David said: “You had your indicator on, which was fine, but there was no oncoming traffic, so you could have slowed, moved into that lane and parked more quickly. The parking and reverse was good, though.”

I had to wait for quite a while for traffic around me to clear before I reversed back and I can see why that would frustrate learners with less experience.

During the independent driving section, I made all sorts of errors: Not checking the correct mirrors, changing gears at the wrong time, not applying the handbrake and going into the wrong lane on a roundabout.

In my (partial) defence, I usually drive an automatic car and learning how to use gears and a clutch again threw me a bit and distracted me from remembering all the other aspects – not that there is an excuse.

The mock test did give me a tremendous insight into not only the multiple demands placed on learner drivers, but also the remarkable observational skills David has. He never missed a trick.

With his instruction, parallel parking was a breeze and reversing into a space was easy enough.

The best thing I learned about though was anticipation of hazards.

David said: “We try to take a proactive approach during lessons. We ask the learner if they can see any hazards up ahead and how they plan to react to them and let them solve the problem.

“For example, you may get a situation on a hill near a junction where a car is very close to the back of your car. Applying the handbrake can be useful as it would stop you rolling into it, or stop you from moving if that car was to hit you.”

On finishing the test, I knew I would have not done enough to pass had it been the real thing, as I had committed too many minor offences, but David offered some encouraging comments about my manoeuvres and speed discipline.

Whether the new test will impact on the pass rate remains to be seen, but I certainly envy any new driver who is fortunate enough to benefit from the experience of David and his fellow instructors.

And, for all those who are taking the new test – good luck!