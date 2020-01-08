‘Getting home would mean the world to me and my family’, says Aberdeen cricketer Solo Nqweni

An Aberdeen cricket star struck down by a rare illness while in the north-east has admitted he felt like a prisoner in his own body – but is aiming to recover for the sake of his family.

Solo Nqweni, 26, moved to the area last April to play for Aberdeenshire Cricket Club.

In July he began feeling unwell and put it down to a virus.

But days later he had been put in an induced coma after being diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, a serious autoimmune disorder which affects the nervous system.

It left Solo unable to walk, talk or even breathe unaided.

Having spent three months in intensive care and a further three on the neurological ward at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Solo has now been given the all-clear to fly home with medical support.

But the journey, which will require constant nursing provision, will cost around £84,000.

And the star, who was a hit in his short time at Mannofield, revealed to The Evening Express how much he is missing his home.

He said: “It would mean the world to me to go home. I have been in Aberdeen since April and I have been on my own away from family and my home. I’ve got a son, who is eight months old.

“I came to Aberdeen to build my cricketing career and provide for my family.

“Although I have had the support of my family being able to come to see me, it’s not the same as being at home, around my family and friends and being able to build that relationship with my son.

“Going home to do my rehab and get strong to the point where I can walk again would mean the world to me and my family and friends.”

Since he fell ill in July, Solo’s family have been making the arduous journey from South Africa to see him, operating in shifts to ensure someone is always close at hand.

And he admitted he would have struggled to get through the early days in intensive care without the support of them, his friends and his team-mates.

Now, despite having many months of treatment left, Solo insisted he has high hopes for the future.

He said: “It’s been difficult going from being in top shape and at the top of my game to, the next day, collapsing and not being able to use my body at all and not knowing what’s wrong with me.

“The first three months in ICU were tremendously difficult and I felt like a prisoner in my own body in that I was paralysed from the neck down, not being able to move any of my limbs, not being able to eat, drink or talk and with numbers and beeps going on all around.

“It was quite depressing at times but having my family to support me through it all made it a lot better and more bearable.

“As I recovered day by day we slowly got used to the fact my situation was what it was and we couldn’t do anything other than be positive and mentally strong about the outcome.

“My attitude changed and I started focusing on what I could do to get better in the situation I am currently in.”

He added: “Once I moved to the neuro ward I started making progress physically. I started being able to eat and drink normally again, and after the tracheotomy was taken out, I was able to talk normally again. These things made a huge difference to my mood and my optimism and I started to feel normal again in a way.

“The last three months in neuro have been quite positive and I have been getting a lot of physio recovery working on my body and my strength and my movements, compared to the first three months in ICU where I was just sitting in pain and couldn’t breathe, eat or drink.

“The journey itself is a difficult one and there is still a long way to go but I am optimistic for the future.”

Solo recovered enough of his speech to send a message to his country’s rugby stars as they lifted the World Cup and was also visited in hospital by England cricket star Ben Stokes.

A fundraiser to send Solo home, set up by his agent Rob Humphries, has so far raised more than £1,700 and Solo expressed his gratitude to those who have helped his cause so far.

He said: “I am incredibly grateful. I could never have imagined receiving the amount of support I have throughout me being sick.

“I am truly humbled and very grateful for all the support everyone has given me throughout this disease.”

