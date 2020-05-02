North-east charity bangle to be raffled off online to raise funds for Children 1st

An iconic bangle will be displayed in a virtual raffle for the first time in its 40-year history.

Deeside’s annual Banchory Bangle fundraiser, in aid of charity Children 1st, will be held online to ensure that children and families are kept safe throughout the covid-19 pandemic.

Designed by prominent Perthshire artist and engraver Dr Malcolm Appleby MBE and raffled annually by the Children 1st Deeside Committee, it has raised more than £160,000 for the charity since it began in 1977.

Over previous years, the Deeside community has backed the fundraiser with raffle tickets being sold through many of its shops.

The one-of-a-kind bangle varies each year, with its intricate designs drawing a huge amount of interest.

Mr Appleby said: “Every bangle is inspired by the natural world around us.

“This year’s design is based on the antlers of the majestic red deer and the mystical rowan tree, which is associated with our homes.

“By entering the raffle you can get a chance to wrap nature around your wrist and, more importantly, to help children and families to cope through coronavirus.”

Nicky Bradford, from the Children 1st Deeside Committee, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to win an iconic piece of jewellery and support Scotland’s children and families.

“We are really excited to be launching this raffle online for the first time and can’t wait to see those first sales coming in.”

Children 1st has praised the efforts of Mr Appleby, who has supported the charity with his artwork for 43 years in a row.

Susan Bradley, head of the charity’s public fundraising, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the support Malcolm is once again showing to Children 1st.

“The bangle is an incredible piece of artwork with has been lovingly crafted.

“The decision to make the bangle tickets available online is fantastic.

“Not only can people purchase tickets safely during this very difficult time, but anyone, no matter where they are, can buy one.”

The lucky winner will receive the original 2020 Banchory bangle in silver and 18ct gold, while second and third place winners will receive a copy of the bangle in silver or bronze.

The raffle will be drawn on Sunday November 29 at 3pm and will take place at the Banchory Lodge Hotel on Dee Street.

It costs £1 to enter and tickets can be bought at https://bit.ly/3aPOIGT.

Alternatively you can purchase tickets by emailing Mhairi Morris at mhairi@jommevents.com