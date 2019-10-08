Get up close with the European Championship trophy when it comes to Aberdeen

Football fans can follow in the footsteps of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo by coming face to face with a famous trophy.

The legendary forward lifted the European Championship trophy after captaining Portugal to victory in the 2016 competition – and now you can get up close and personal with the silverware when it comes to Aberdeen next week.

The trophy – officially known as the Henri Delaunay Cup – visits Aberdeen Sports Village on October 17 to get sports enthusiasts in high spirits ahead of next summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

Visitors will be able to take a ‘selfie’ with the trophy, which will be the centrepiece of a touring exhibition showcasing the contest’s proud history.

Named the Hampden Roar, the exhibition features football history artefacts from the Scottish Football Museum and also a football heroes dressing room.

Aberdeen Sports Village events and sports development manager Graham Morrison said: “It is a huge honour to host the Euro 2020 Trophy Tour in partnership with EventScotland and Aberdeen City Council.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the Hampden Roar to Aberdeen Sports Village next week and I have no doubt the exhibition will be well received and attended by football fans from across the area.”

The exhibition also features a mini pitch so visitors can show off their football skills – and there will be a dribbling competition, a penalty shootout contest and a football trivia challenge.

A Fans First Zone will give visitors the opportunity to suggest their favourite moment from European Championships of yesteryear.

In a recent survey, 51% of Scots said their favourite moment came in 2004 when Greece pulled off a huge shock by beating Portugal in the final.

Another 30% said their favourite match was England against Scotland at Euro 96. The exhibition is taking to the road thanks to VisitScotland’s EventScotland team, the Scottish Football Association, the Scottish Government, the Scottish Football Museum and local partners.

An exhibition spokesman said: “In 2020, Scottish fans will have the chance to witness future iconic moments firsthand as Hampden Park plays host to four UEFA Euro 2020 matches on June 15, 19, 23 and 30.

“But to ensure as many Scottish fans as possible feel part of the tournament – even if they can’t visit the stadium – EventScotland and the Scottish FA have teamed up to tour the Hampden Roar.”

The exhibition is open from 10am to 6pm and entry is free.