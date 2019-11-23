Call for children to take part in Aberdeen charity’s lighthouse trail

Young people are being encouraged to sign up to take part in an upcoming charity initiative.

CLAN wants schools and community youth groups to get involved in its Little Lights Education Programme, which will run alongside its Light the North lighthouse trail.

Those who take part will have the opportunity to show their creativity by decorating a mini lighthouse which will be featured in the trail.

It will be in place in autumn next year across the north-east, Orkney and Shetland, with more than 30 statues on display.

Iona Mitchell, CLAN’s head of cancer support services, said: “We’re delighted to offer schools and youth groups the opportunity to get involved in our lighthouse trail.

“Not only will they get to design and keep their own little lighthouse, the Little Lights Education Programme provides participating schools with a creative learning resource, which teaches them about the history of lighthouses, the region’s strong links to the sea, and cancer and mental wellbeing.

“Every school community is affected by cancer in some way and we want to support people to give them the tools to approach this difficult subject.

“Talking and learning about cancer is a clear way to help a school community remain a supportive, understanding and open environment for both staff and students.”

The exhibits will be on display for 10 weeks before being returned to their creators.

Charlie Langhorne, CLAN’s event partner Wild in Art co-founder and managing director, said: “As well as raising funds for CLAN, Light the North also offers a simple way to encourage conversations about cancer, mental and physical wellbeing – all while making memories that can be cherished for years to come.

“The education programme provides schools and groups with a creative project that helps explore these topics and highlights the support that’s available.

“The little lighthouse sculptures give children and young people an opportunity to showcase their creativity on a high-profile sculpture trail and raise awareness of the issues that are important to them. We can’t wait to see the results.”

To be part of the Little Lights Education Programme, register interest online by visiting www.lightthenorth.co.uk or by calling 01224 647000 or emailing lighthousekeeper@clanhouse.org

Applications close at 5pm on January 31.