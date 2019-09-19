Get our your cake tins and bake to help raise funds for Aberdeen charity’s birthday

A north-east charity is encouraging people to enjoy a sweet treat to celebrate its 36th anniversary.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has bases across the north-east, is asking people to create home bakes for friends and colleagues as part of its Go Purple week.

The annual birthday celebration is being held across the charity’s north-east centres, with baking events taking place September 22-28.

CLAN is asking people to help celebrate its anniversary by holding a bake sale, and the charity is also running a schools campaign where pupils are encouraged to wear purple and donate £1.

Ruth McIntosh, CLAN fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Go Purple is always a popular week with our supporters, and this year we hope as many people as possible will don their apron and create some tasty treats for friends and family.

“Everyone loves a good bake and shows like The Great British Bake Off has got many of us reaching for the spatula.

“By helping us celebrate the past 36 years, participants raise the funds and awareness needed to ensure we are here for the future milestones ahead.”

More information is available by phoning 01224 647000.