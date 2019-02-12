Get on your bike to give views on Aberdeen cycle hire project

A public consultation into plans for a bike hire scheme in Aberdeen is set to take place.

Aberdeen City Council will carry out a two-part options appraisal into the initiative to see if there is a suitable model for Aberdeen.

It is expected to work in a similar way to London’s “Boris Bikes” – named after Boris Johnson who was mayor when the scheme launched in 2010.

The dockless hire bikes in the capital can be unlocked via a smartphone app.

Firstly, the local authority will listen to the views of groups including cycling forums and community councils.

An online public consultation will also be held at a later date.

If approved, it would be one of several different measures introduced as part of the Active Travel Action Plan.

It aims to encourage more people to get around the city using sustainable and environmentally friendly methods, such as cycling and walking.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “It is very exciting we’re at this stage now for a potential bike hire scheme.

“We’ve had many people asking about the potential for one in the city and it’s great we’re at the start of the formal consultations with interested organisations and the public.”

A stakeholder workshop will be held at the end of the month to gain opinions on the possible opportunities for the scheme, or any problems people think it might cause.

After both options, the information will be used to identify a preferred bike hire program.

Councillors will then be asked to approve recommendations which come from the appraisal.

It is part of a four-year European initiative the local authority is involved in, called the Civitas PORTIS project.

Other partners include Aberdeenshire Council, Nestrans, Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Harbour Board.