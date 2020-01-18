Get on your bike to boost Charlie House

An Aberdeen children’s charity has urged members of the public to sign up for a sporting challenge.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, is one of the charities to benefit from this year’s Ride the North.

The cycle challenge will take place on August 28 and 29.

Beginning and ending at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, the route encompasses 170 miles across the two days, and will start by riding from Cock Bridge to Tomintoul via the Lecht Ski Centre and come to Suie Hill before finishing with a lap of the Grampian Transport Museum race track. There are five different waves of riders depending on the average expected time taken to complete the course.

Each group will be split into 12-15 people, with the first group leaving at 7.45am to 8.15am and the last at 10.15am to 10.45am.

Booking opened on January 10 and will be open for two weeks.

Those who sign up to take part for Charlie House will be supporting the charity in its fundraising efforts.

It is currently raising £8 million to build a specialist support centre which is to be set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital and will provide much-needed respite care for families who currently have to travel more than 100 miles to Kinross for care.

Thanks to donations from generous north-east residents and business support, £2.4 million has already been raised towards the cause.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising at Charlie House, said: “We are thrilled to be involved again in Ride the North 2020. This challenging cycle has become a firm favourite in our events calendar over the years and we know spaces will fill up quickly.

“Whether you’ve cycled hundreds of miles or you’ve just taken up the sport, the scenery and atmosphere of Ride the North make this a very special event to be part of. Even more special is the opportunity to support children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families.

“We look forward to cheering on participants in August.”

Anyone interested in signing up to take part for Charlie House is asked to contact Donna Deans on 01224 313333 or on donna@charliehouse.org.uk

For more information, visit www.ride-the-north.co.uk

CHARLIE House hopes to raise £8 million for its Big Build Appeal to construct and maintain a specialist support centre in Aberdeen.

A whopping £2.4m of the funds have already been secured through generous supporters.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333 for more information.