Get on your bike and have your say on plans for Aberdeen’s new cycle link

Aberdeen City Council has launched an online consultation on plans for the design of a new cycle link.

The local authority is asking for views from residents on the new path, which will be built in Dyce.

As part of the authority’s Active Travel Action Plan, the path will form a link between the current cycleway on Wellheads Road and the railway station.

It will travel through Farburn Terrace and take in the roundabout to Victoria Street.

The current pathway will mean the pavement, on Wellheads Road heading north, will be upgraded to become a three-metre wide shared cycleway.

As part of the project, the roundabout on Wellheads Drive, leading to Farnburn Terrace, will also be revamped to include an off-carriageway, three-and-a-half metre pathway.

Aberdeen City Council transportation spokesman Councillor Ross Grant said: “This is one of several cycling schemes made public recently by Aberdeen City Council.

“I hope people who live or work in the Dyce area will take time out of a short part of their day to look and comment on the designs.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to look at the proposed design and give feedback on it.”

Early designs also show plans to institute a 20mph speed limit on Farburn Terrace due to the limited space on the pavement, which does not currently allow for the creation of a segregated cycle path.

The council hopes the building of the new path will improve active travel in the area, particularly to and from the train station, the airport, Victoria Street and the Wellheads Industrial Estate.

It is also hoped the path will help people taking public transport to the new TECA site, due to open next summer.

Funding was provided by Sustrans and Nestrans for the creation of the designs.

Drawings of the proposals are available online and comments can be sent to the council roads department at RoadsProjects@aberdeencity.gov.uk

The consultation closes on January 28 and all plans can be seen at https://bit.ly/2GqagjB

Following the consultation, the council will then finalise the design, acquire the necessary land, and secure the funding for work to be carried out.

The move comes as a competition was opened to design a new cycle path on a city road.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum launched the contest this week in the hope designs and ideas would flood in from across the world for a segregated bike path on King Street.

Prizes are being given out for the winners of each age category, under 12, between 13 and 17 and over 17.

The winning plans will also be submitted to the council.