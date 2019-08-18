Get dressed up and clued up for Charlie House

People in Aberdeen are being invited to travel “ceaselessly into the past” for a Great Gatsby-style murder mystery.

Right Here Productions will host the event, which will help to raise funds for children’s charity Charlie House.

It supports children and young people living with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

Ardoe House Hotel will become Montgomery Mansion for one night in October and guests are invited to dress the part, in either black tie or Gatsby-style dress.

Claire Darragh, fundraising team leader at Charlie House, said: “We are very excited to be organising our first murder mystery event to support the work of Charlie House. This is a fantastic opportunity for people to get dressed up and help the team at Right Here Productions solve the mystery of the Murder at Montgomery Mansion, at the same time as supporting our work.

“We help children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions and their families across the north-east, and the funds raised at this event will play a vital role in supporting our activities and services.”

The night will begin with a drinks reception with canapes served, before moving on to the murder mystery and three-course dinner part of the evening. Right Here Productions has been providing similar events since 2015, and regularly holds them at venues including Fyvie Castle, Haddo House and Peterhead Prison Museum.

Proceeds from the event will be put towards Charlie House’s Big Build Appeal.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Alison Telfer, director of Right Here Productions, said: “We’re so excited to be working with Charlie House and performing one of our favourite murder mysteries.

“It’s great when guests go all out and dress up in full 1920s gear. Ardoe House Hotel is a wonderful venue, too; we’re very much looking forward to the event.”

Charlie House launched its Big Build Appeal in November, which aims to raise £8 million to build a new, state-of-the-art specialist support centre. To be built in four-acres of ground at Woodend Hospital, it will comprise eight children’s bedrooms and accompanying family accommodation.

Tickets for the event are £40 per person and can be bought in tables of up to 10.

The event will take place at Ardoe House Hotel on October 4, and will begin at 7pm.

To book tickets email fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333.