Gerry Cinnamon’s Aberdeen show set to be Scotland’s biggest indoor arena gig as P&J Live tickets sell out

Gerry Cinnamon has promised his Aberdeen gig will be “wild” after it was revealed it’ll be the largest indoor arena gig ever held in Scotland.

P&J Live will welcome 15,000 Cinnamon fans on November 23.

The gig is one of only two Scottish dates added to the singer’s UK and Ireland tour which is completely sold out, including extra nights which were added in Glasgow and London.

New UK/IRE Tour sold out sharpish. I'm told Aberdeen gny break the record for the biggest ever indoor show in Scotland. Nice one. See u in Nov/Dec. Cheers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qiY9hxXkHC — GERRY CINNAMON (@GerryCinnamon) August 1, 2019

And Glasgow songwriter Gerry said to expect nothing less than a “top class” show, he said: “Aberdeen is going to be the biggest ever indoor show in Scotland – that’ll be wild. They’ll all be wild to be honest.”

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, marketing and exhibitions at P&J Live, confirmed the show is now sold out at full standing capacity.

She said: “We couldn’t be happier that Gerry Cinnamon’s upcoming show at P&J Live has sold out, but to break the record for the biggest ever indoor show in Scotland is a fantastic achievement.

“This is definitely the start of an amazing journey for the venue and all before we even open our doors for the first time! Gerry’s gig will be a great night for all attending!”

Gerry Cinnamon’s last gig in Aberdeen, at the Beach Ballroom last December, sold out within minutes.

The singer, who is best known for songs including Belter, Sometimes, Lullaby and Canter, has had more than 70 million streams on Spotify.

His self-released debut album Erratic Cinematic recently rocketed to the top of the UK Album Chart at number 17, following performances at Glastonbury and TRNSMT Festival.

Speaking of debut album success, Gerry said: “I just put the album out there on my own, no plan really just thought if folk like it they’ll listen to it, if they don’t they won’t.

“Then it kicked off a bit and I had to book some gigs. They sold in seconds so we booked some more, venues got further away and bigger, same again. And repeat.

“Played a few nights in Amsterdam, that was fun. German tour too. I’ve been touring heavily the last year or so. It’s been amazing but now all I want to do is get new tunes out sharpish.”

Special guests The Coral will also join Gerry at P&J Live for his Aberdeen gig.