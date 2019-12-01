Generous north-east girl donates birthday money to animal sanctuary

A north-east cat lover has donated pet food to her favourite animal sanctuary ahead of her birthday.

Sienna Falconer, from Memsie, asked for her birthday money in advance so she could buy food for the felines at Willows Animal Sanctuary.

The youngster will be eight on December 31 but decided she wanted to hand over the food at the centre’s pre-Christmas event last week.

Her mum Amy West told the Press and Journal: “She loves the animals and is obsessed with cats, which are her favourite.

“Her birthday is in December but she got her money earlier as we were at the Christmas event where all the proceeds went to the charity.

“She visits every few months and is always asking when she can go again.”