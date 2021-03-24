Generous Asda Elgin security guard helps pay for girl’s Mother’s Day presents

An Elgin security guard came to the rescue of a young girl by paying for some of her Mother’s Day gifts in an “overwhelming” act of generosity.

Asda security guard Glen Fraser overheard that 11-year-old Mia Pattison did not have enough money to buy some presents and put his hand in his pocket and paid the difference himself.

Mia had not realised she was £5.50 short when she took the gifts, which included slippers, chocolate, and a card to the kiosk at to pay.

Mr Fraser approached her and asked if she had enough money, before paying the difference for her.

Mia and her mum Sharon are regular customers at Asda Elgin, and Sharon took to Facebook to praise Mr Fraser.

She said: “Wow, just wow. My daughter was paying for a present for me for Mother’s Day and he asked her if she was okay and she said she was short of money.

“Before I got my purse out Glen was off his seat and paid the difference for her. This is hands down the sweetest thing a stranger has ever done for me – well my daughter.

“His generosity and thoughtfulness deserves to be shouted from the rooftops.”

She added: “Glen is a real gem – we need more Glens as I think the world has just got so selfish.

“On the way home Mia just kept saying ‘Did that just really happen?’ We were really overwhelmed by it all.”

Asda offered to reimburse Mr Fraser for his kindness but he refused.

The store’s community champion Kaye McLeod revealed that it was a typically generous gesture from him.

She said: “It was a lovely gesture from Glen. The lady was going to pay the difference herself, but Glen said she couldn’t be buying her own Mother’s Day present.

“Glen will do anything for anybody – that’s just the person he is.”

Mr Fraser was nominated for an Asda service hero award last year by 11 of his colleagues due to going above and beyond the call of duty.

