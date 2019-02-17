Generous Aberdeen schoolgirl gives her birthday money and time to foodbank

A generous little girl has given up her time to volunteer with an Aberdeen charity – after she donated some of her birthday money last month.

Seven-year-old Amelia Greer, from Cove, also visited Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) to try her hand at helping carry out a number of activities, such as making food parcels.

Amelia, who lives with her mum Stacy, 38, and dad Shane, 41, first got involved with CFINE back in December.

Along with members of her dancing group Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts she took part in a fundraiser.

Each of the children did chores for a week to raise money, which was used to buy items for the foodbank.

Stacy said: “We did chores around the house and then went out food shopping.

“After that, Amelia decided she wanted to do one herself.

“She actually said, ‘mummy, is it possible to do it again?’

“She wanted to use some of the birthday money she got to do some food shopping for CFINE.”

Amelia used £10 of her birthday money to buy essential goods for those in need of emergency food parcels.

Stacy said: “When we went to CFINE the girl was really lovely.

“She showed us around and I asked Amelia if she wanted to volunteer.”

Thrilled, she went out to the Poynernook premises on Monday to get first-hand experience of what it’s like.

Stacy added: “It’s really good for them.

“She wanted to help.”

The youngster raffled off her brightly coloured Madmia designer socks to raise cash.

Stacy added: “The idea came from her dance school, but it’s good for her to see for herself how it works.

“I’m really proud of her.

“It’s only £10, but it’s a lot of money for a seven-year-old.”

Not stopping there, Amelia also sorted through all her toys, laying out ones to donate to CFINE which now accepts them.

Stacy said: “She had the best time and she has asked them if she can go back again so I will definitely take her back in and make it a regular thing.”

CFINE operates a regular foodbank and has seen a huge rise in emergency parcels being handed out – which can top 100 per day.