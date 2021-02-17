Generous Aberdeen ICU nurses launch fundraiser to give back to community

Frontline staff in Aberdeen’s ICU unit are running more than 3,000km during their breaks at work – to raise cash for charity.

Intensive care nurses Rachael Ironside and Claire McAvoy launched the challenge to run 3,654km in their work breaks – the distance between the ICU ward and the North Pole, with all proceeds going to Instant Neighbour.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised for the charity as part of efforts to give back to the local community.

Claire said the idea for the fundraiser came to them after Christmas and New Year.

She said: “Hospital admissions were rising again and morale was a little bit low and we wanted to give everyone something else to think about.

“The challenge is for the whole of critical care staff, and everyone has got involved. We are travelling the distance from Aberdeen to the North Pole. You can either walk, run or cycle and everyone is recording it on Strava.”

© NHS Grampian

Rachael added: “We’ve done it to help people locally. During the first lockdown we got so many meals and other things given to us, so we really wanted to give back, so we thought ‘we’ll raise the money for a wee local charity’ and we chose Instant Neighbour.

“The support we received from the general public last year gave everyone a massive boost. It was unbelievable and overwhelming. We were getting lots of donations throughout the year – places that were shut to the public were going and making us all this food and we were all incredibly grateful.

“This time, we wanted to help those struggling because of Covid-19. The last year has been incredibly tough in the hospital and in the ICU, but in other ways, we’ve been lucky. We are still coming to work and still seeing our friends and colleagues at work. Other people are far more isolated, have lost their jobs and some are struggling to get by – we wanted to pay the kindness forward to those people.”

The pair originally set a target of £1,000, however, have smashed this, already raising more than £4,500.

They are taking on the challenge while on their breaks from work – despite 2021 already proving hugely challenging for the unit.

At the height of the second wave of Covid-19, the number of patients in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary rose to more than 130 and the ICU was expended to four wards to help cope with the surge in numbers.

Claire said: “Our target was £1,000 so we are totally chuffed. Everyone has been amazing and got into it. It’s created a great buzz.

“People on their nightshifts have been making sure to get out and go a walk around the hospital and others have been going on runs and doing 5km runs in their breaks. People have been really hitting it hard and everyone is putting in a fantastic effort.

“We’ve managed to get a huge distance already, so I think we’ll absolutely smash it and might even get there and back – it’d be nice to get home again.”

Rachael added: “It’s been quite tough mentally for a lot of staff. This gets people to go outside and get a change of scene, it helps with mental health.

“The second wave has been much worse. The first wave was ‘let’s all pull together, let’s tackle Covid’. Then we discharged the last person and there was a thought of ‘that’s it, we did it, it’s over, what a ride that was’. Then it came back worse and you realised that it was going to be like this for a long time.”

© NHS Grampian

Sean Berryman, who usually works as a surgical unit operational manager, has returned to frontline nursing in ICU during the pandemic and said the fundraiser had been a boost to colleagues in the department.

He said: “The nurses are so driven and the calibre of care being given is absolutely amazing. Although people are tired and have to wear the PPE for 12-hour shifts – and you can’t wait to get it off – this challenge has been a real boost to us all.

“Each week there’s a leaderboard and there’s a lot of competition in the team. The winter weather has made it less easy and some of the runners accuse those on bikes of ‘cheating’ – so it has been quite competitive. It gives us all something to talk about. It’s brought out team together massively – we really do have a great team.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aricriticalcarefundraiser