Generous Aberdeen garage owner replaces Aberdeen cafe’s stolen tips

A big-hearted garage boss has put a smile back on the faces of staff at a cafe after their tips were stolen during a break-in.

Workers at the Tartan Pig Cafe on the city’s Hollybank Place were gutted after a man smashed his way into their business and snatched a piggybank named Mr Piggy.

However, things had a happy ending when cafe owner Greig Bain visited the Bridge of Don Garage to get tyres replaced.

Boss Graham Robertson refused to take his £75 for the job, instead insisting it go to towards replacing the tips.

Greig said: “I was quite surprised. I just went to pay as normal and he said ‘no, no, I’ll give you the money for the tips’.

“We don’t know exactly how much was in there but it was around £60 or £70.

“Huge thanks to him. The girls appreciate it a lot.

“They work hard for that money and people are generous enough to give them tips based on the quality of their service.

“When the piggybank was stolen it was a bit of a kick in the teeth for them.

“They’re a lot happier now.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Graham added: “I know Greig and he’s not long started up his business.

“I felt sorry for the guy.

“It’s just a good deed. It’s a token gesture from the Bridge of Don Garage.

“It’s a great little place.

“He came into the garage and I said we’ll do it free of charge for you and the money we will donate to replace the tips.

“He was absolutely delighted. He said ‘you don’t have to do that.’”

Staff also feared they would never see the piggy bank again – until a neighbour discovered it in her brown bin last weekend and returned it to the cafe.

It came after Lee Paterson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaking into the cafe and taking the money.

Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentence on the 29-year-old, whose address was given as Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen, until next month.

CCTV showed Paterson smash his way into the cafe shortly before midnight on February 7, snatching the tip jar and then escaping.

Greig said: “We’re quite happy.

“The culprit has obviously been caught but we’ll never see the money again from him.

“I think the CCTV will be a deterrent for anybody in the future that tried to do it.”