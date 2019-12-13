General Election 2019 Results: SNP holds Aberdeen North
The SNP has held the Aberdeen North seat.
Kirsty Blackman held on to her seat with more than 20,000 votes.
- Kirsty Blackman (SNP) – 20,205
- Ryan Houghton (CON) – 7,535
- Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour) – 4,939
- Isobel Davidson (Lib Dem) – 2,846
- Seb Leslie (Brexit) – 1,008
- Guy Ingerson (Scottish Green) – 880
