General Election 2019 Results: SNP holds Aberdeen North

by Reporter
13/12/2019, 3:15 am Updated: 13/12/2019, 5:30 am

The SNP has held the Aberdeen North seat.

Kirsty Blackman held on to her seat with more than 20,000 votes.

  1. Kirsty Blackman (SNP)  – 20,205
  2. Ryan Houghton (CON) – 7,535
  3. Nurul Hoque Ali (Labour) – 4,939
  4. Isobel Davidson (Lib Dem) – 2,846
  5. Seb Leslie (Brexit) – 1,008
  6. Guy Ingerson (Scottish Green) – 880

Breaking