General Election 2019 Results: SNP gain Aberdeen South seat

The SNP have gained back the Aberdeen South seat from the Scottish Conservatives.

Stephen Flynn received 20,388 votes, following a turnout of 69.64%.

The seat was formerly held by the tories, with Ross Thomson elected in the 2017 election.

It is a return to a nationalist seat, after Callum McCaig formerly held the position in 2010.

Douglas Lumsden of the Scottish Conservative party had 16,398 votes, followed by Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats with 5,018.

Shona Simpson of Labour had 3,834 votes.

Full results

SNP – 20,388

Conservative 16,398

Lib Dem – 5,018

Labour – 3,834