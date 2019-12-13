General Election 2019 Results: SNP gain Aberdeen South seat
The SNP have gained back the Aberdeen South seat from the Scottish Conservatives.
Stephen Flynn received 20,388 votes, following a turnout of 69.64%.
The seat was formerly held by the tories, with Ross Thomson elected in the 2017 election.
It is a return to a nationalist seat, after Callum McCaig formerly held the position in 2010.
Douglas Lumsden of the Scottish Conservative party had 16,398 votes, followed by Ian Yuill of the Liberal Democrats with 5,018.
Shona Simpson of Labour had 3,834 votes.
Full results
- SNP – 20,388
- Conservative 16,398
- Lib Dem – 5,018
- Labour – 3,834
SNP GAIN: Aberdeen South. SNP candidate Stephen Flynn elected with more than 20,000 votes @EveningExpress #AberdeenSouth
— Adele Merson (@EEadele) December 13, 2019