General Election 2019 Results: Conservatives retain Banff and Buchan seat
The Conservatives have retained their Banff and Buchan seat.
David Duguid has been re-elected with more than 21,000 votes.
SNP are second with more than 17,000 votes.
Final results
- David Duguid (CON) – 21,182
- Paul Robertson (SNP) – 17,064
- Alison Smith (LD) – 2,280
- Brian Balcombe (LAB) – 1,734