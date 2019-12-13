General Election 2019 Results: Conservatives retain Banff and Buchan seat

The Conservatives have retained their Banff and Buchan seat.

David Duguid has been re-elected with more than 21,000 votes.

SNP are second with more than 17,000 votes.

