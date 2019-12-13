Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

General Election 2019 Results: Conservatives retain Banff and Buchan seat

by Annette Cameron
13/12/2019, 4:00 am Updated: 13/12/2019, 5:42 am

The Conservatives have retained their Banff and Buchan seat.

David Duguid has been re-elected with more than 21,000 votes.

SNP are second with more than 17,000 votes.

Final results

  • David Duguid (CON) – 21,182
  • Paul Robertson (SNP) – 17,064
  • Alison Smith (LD) – 2,280
  • Brian Balcombe (LAB) – 1,734

Breaking