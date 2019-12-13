General Election 2019: North-east results round-up

Across the north-east tens of thousands of people headed to the polls yesterday.

Below is our round-up of the five results from Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeen North, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman held her seat. You can find out more here.

In Aberdeen South, the SNP regained the seat taken by the Conservative’s Ross Thomson in 2017. The new MP for the constituency is city councillor Stephen Flynn.

The Gordon seat, as many analysts predicted, was very close. In the end the SNP candidate Richard Thomson came out on top with a majority of just 819 over 2017’s winner, Conservative Colin Clark.

In West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, the Conservatives’ Andrew Bowie held the seat. However his majority of 7,000 from 2017 was slashed to just 843.

The final Aberdeenshire constituency, Banff and Buchan Conservative David Duguid increased his vote share in the region, taking home almost exactly 50% of the votes.