General Election 2019: Meet the West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine candidates

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine is another volatile seat in which discussions over Brexit and Scottish independence continue to dominate.

Despite a long Liberal Democrat tradition in the seat in the past, this is an election battle expected to be a two-horse race between the Conservatives and the SNP.

Theresa May’s former parliamentary aide Andrew Bowie is hoping to win the seat again for the Tories, claiming to be “confident but not complacent” of success.

Mr Bowie, who turned over a 7,000 SNP majority in 2017 to win the seat with 47% of the vote, said Brexit and Scottish independence are the two main topics on the doors, but added voters in the north-east also feel “short-changed” by the SNP government in Scotland.

He added: “There’s only been one choice, either the SNP or myself as the Conservative.

“Brexit and independence are the two most dominant issues.

“I think there’s a real desire for politicians to stop talking about those issues and get on with the day job and issues like the health service, broadband coverage and education.”

The Conservative candidate claims voters in the constituency have had enough of the north-east being used as a “cash cow”.

He added: “One of the constant refrains from voters is they want the north-east to get their fair share.

“There’s a recognition that we’re the only party standing up for the north-east of Scotland.”

However, he is facing off against SNP candidate Fergus Mutch, the SNP’s former head of communications and research, who thinks voters in the region realise they’re getting a “great deal” compared to the situation south of the border.

He said:“A whole range of issues come up on the doors and we have an extremely well-informed electorate in Scotland.

“There’s a combination of constitutional politics, people seeing the damage of Brexit, something they didn’t vote for largely in Aberdeenshire.

“They’ve completely changed their minds in a lot of cases on the issue of Scottish independence.

“They maybe voted No in 2014 for security, stability and the quiet life and they certainly haven’t had that over the past few years.

“When you set out to people what the SNP in government is delivering for them here in the north-east they actually realise what a great deal they’re getting compared to the south of the border.”

Mr Mutch added that while the Tories’ 2017 campaign strategy, which put opposition to a second independence referendum front and centre, may have worked to “some degree”, he doesn’t think it will work this time round.

He said: “My feeling is that may have worked for them in 2017 to some degree because people thought this offered the security or quiet life that they craved after a few years of constitutional turmoil.

“That’s proved to not be the case and people are looking to the next 10 years of the UK trying to cut trade deals with the rest of the world just to bring us back to where we are now.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat candidate John Waddell, who came in behind the Tories, SNP and Labour at the last election with 4,461 votes, is campaigning on a platform of stopping Brexit and investing the money saved into vital public services.

And Scottish Labour’s Paddy Coffield has committed to ending austerity and to ensuring that the NHS has the resources it needs to function at the level the public “expect and require”.

The Candidates

Andrew Bowie

Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Age: 32

Home: Blackburn

Job: Politician

Previous political experience: MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine since 2017. Parliamentary private secretary to former Prime Minister Theresa May

Key Issue: Protecting the Union and growing the local economy

What is your best quality? Hard worker

What is your worst quality? Impatient

Message to voters: A vote for the Scottish Conservatives at this election is a vote to stop Nicola Sturgeon’s demands for a second independence referendum. We need to put an end to the division in this country and move forward to focus on growing our economy and investing in public services. I have been a champion for this constituency at Westminster, delivering for our key industries of energy, farming, whisky and fishing and helping address broadband and mobile phone signal issues, particularly in our rural communities

Paddy Coffield

Party: Scottish Labour

Age: 66

Home: Stonehaven

Job: Volunteer general adviser and local social policy co-ordinator at Citizens Advice in Stonehaven. Previous jobs include IT technical project manager and maths teacher.

Previous political experience: Candidate for Mearns in Aberdeenshire Council, 2017 election

Key Issue: Climate change is our top priority. Our Green Industrial Revolution is a radical programme of investment in alternative energy, transport and energy conservation, with a transition path for those working in the fossil fuel industry, creating many 100,000s of jobs

What is your best quality? Analytical approach to problem solving

What is your worst quality? I find it difficult to tolerate anyone who deliberately peddles fake news

Message to voters: The Labour Party will aim to end austerity and reduce the unjustified levels of inequality between the very wealthy and those struggling to make ends meet. We will ensure that the NHS has the resources required to return to the levels of service we expect and require. We will tackle the social care crisis and we will correct the injustice of the Waspi women deprived of their pensions

Fergus Mutch

Party: SNP

Age: 30

Home: Braemar

Job: SNP head of communications and research

Previous political experience: Holyrood candidate on the North East regional list in 2016

Key Issue: Protecting our NHS against the threat of Tory privatisation

What is your best quality? As a piper, I’m always available to play for friends’ weddings

What is your worst quality? I have a real knack for being late…

Message to voters: Vote SNP to escape the chaos at Westminster, to lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street, to protect our NHS and to give Scotland a choice over our own future

John Waddell

Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats

Age: 27

Home: Banchory

Job: Public affairs manager

Previous political experience: I previously stood for the seat in 2017

Key Issue: Stopping Brexit with a democratic vote and investing the money saved into public services such as education and mental health provision

What is your best quality? I’m very passionate about the issues I see affecting people

What is your worst quality? I think most people would say I’m pretty stubborn. It takes a lot to dissuade me of my opinions but I always try to listen and I change my mind when I’m proven wrong

Message to voters: This constituency is my home, so you can believe me when I say I will never use your vote for anything other than to represent you and how we voted. Pro-UK, Pro-EU. We are the only party in this election that represent how the constituency voted in 2014 and 2016 and we are the only party standing for those values