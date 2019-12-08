General Election 2019: Meet the Moray candidates

Moray has historically been a strong SNP seat, with the party holding on to the seat for more than three decades.
But one of the big talking points of the last election two-and-a-half years ago was when Conservative Douglas Ross ousted SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson.
The constituency is the most pro-Brexit, with just over half (50.1%) voting to remain in the European Union, and the issue is bound to play a significant part in the eventual outcome.
The race is another perceived to be a head-to-head between the Tories and the SNP.
The candidates
Fiona Campbell Trevor
Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats
Age: 55
Home: Eddrachiles Hotel, near Scourie, Sutherland.
Job: Hotel owner (joint with husband)
Previous political experience: Secretary of Highland Liberal Democrats 2019, councillor for East Dunbartonshire 2003-2007
Key issue: Stopping Brexit
What is your best quality? Sense of humour
What is your worst quality? Hot temper
Message to voters: A vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote to stop Brexit and stop independence so that we can build a brighter future
Jo Kirby
Party: Scottish Labour
Age: 47
Home: Miltonduff, Elgin
Job: Teacher
Previous political experience: Candidate in 2017 general election, chairwoman of CLP Moray
Key issue: Poverty in Moray
What is your best quality? Optimist
What is your worst quality? Can’t read a map
Message to voters: In this election the voters face a choice – five more years of shambolic, hard-right, hard-Brexit Tory government, or a Labour government that will transform our economy, give ordinary workers a pay rise, and invest in public services
Laura Mitchell
Party: SNP
Age: 31
Home: I live in Elgin but Keith will always be home
Job: Communications manager
Previous political experience: I currently work for Richard Lochhead MSP in his constituency office
Key issue: Poverty is rising in Moray and families are really struggling. Those families haven’t had a voice in parliament over the last two years – I want to change that
What is your best quality? I’m really interested in people
What is your worst quality? I’m not always the most patient – I always want things to happen yesterday
Message to voters: Moray needs a strong, compassionate and committed MP – one who will put our communities first. That’s exactly what I will do
Douglas Ross
Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Age: 36
Home: Alves, Moray
Job: Politician
Previous political experience: MP for Moray, MSP, councillor for Fochabers-Lhanbryde on Moray Council
Key issue: Being a local champion and voice for Moray
What is your best quality? Highlighting Moray. In my first 12 months as MP, Moray was mentioned more times in the House of Commons than the previous 12 years combined
What is your worst quality? Procrastination and inability to delegate
Message to voters: I hope my local record and experience as Moray’s MP encourages people to support me, as well as the promise from all Scottish Conservative candidates that if elected there will be no more referenda next year as the other parties would have
Robert Scorer
Party: UKIP
Age: 55
Home: Lossiemouth
Job: Labourer
Previous political experience: Ran in the 2015 election for UKIP
Key issue: Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, stop the persecution of the British Forces, promote British values and culture
What is your best quality? Loyalty, a strong sense of duty and a total belief that our culture is worth preserving
What is your worst quality? Totally cynical when it comes to governmental capabilities
Message to voters: All of the major parties have been at the helm in the last 10 years and things have gone from bad to worse. If you want change then you have to reconsider your voting strategy and I don’t mean voting tactically as you only end up voting for someone you don’t want. We can only move forward by cutting loose the dead weight of the establishment