General Election 2019: Meet the Moray candidates

Moray has historically been a strong SNP seat, with the party holding on to the seat for more than three decades.

But one of the big talking points of the last election two-and-a-half years ago was when Conservative Douglas Ross ousted SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson.

The constituency is the most pro-Brexit, with just over half (50.1%) voting to remain in the European Union, and the issue is bound to play a significant part in the eventual outcome.

The race is another perceived to be a head-to-head between the Tories and the SNP.

The candidates

Fiona Campbell Trevor

Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats

Age: 55

Home: Eddrachiles Hotel, near Scourie, Sutherland.

Job: Hotel owner (joint with husband)

Previous political experience: Secretary of Highland Liberal Democrats 2019, councillor for East Dunbartonshire 2003-2007

Key issue: Stopping Brexit

What is your best quality? Sense of humour

What is your worst quality? Hot temper

Message to voters: A vote for the Liberal Democrats in this election is a vote to stop Brexit and stop independence so that we can build a brighter future

Jo Kirby

Party: Scottish Labour

Age: 47

Home: Miltonduff, Elgin

Job: Teacher

Previous political experience: Candidate in 2017 general election, chairwoman of CLP Moray

Key issue: Poverty in Moray

What is your best quality? Optimist

What is your worst quality? Can’t read a map

Message to voters: In this election the voters face a choice – five more years of shambolic, hard-right, hard-Brexit Tory government, or a Labour government that will transform our economy, give ordinary workers a pay rise, and invest in public services

Laura Mitchell

Party: SNP

Age: 31

Home: I live in Elgin but Keith will always be home

Job: Communications manager

Previous political experience: I currently work for Richard Lochhead MSP in his constituency office

Key issue: Poverty is rising in Moray and families are really struggling. Those families haven’t had a voice in parliament over the last two years – I want to change that

What is your best quality? I’m really interested in people

What is your worst quality? I’m not always the most patient – I always want things to happen yesterday

Message to voters: Moray needs a strong, compassionate and committed MP – one who will put our communities first. That’s exactly what I will do

Douglas Ross

Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Age: 36

Home: Alves, Moray

Job: Politician

Previous political experience: MP for Moray, MSP, councillor for Fochabers-Lhanbryde on Moray Council

Key issue: Being a local champion and voice for Moray

What is your best quality? Highlighting Moray. In my first 12 months as MP, Moray was mentioned more times in the House of Commons than the previous 12 years combined

What is your worst quality? Procrastination and inability to delegate

Message to voters: I hope my local record and experience as Moray’s MP encourages people to support me, as well as the promise from all Scottish Conservative candidates that if elected there will be no more referenda next year as the other parties would have

Robert Scorer

Party: UKIP

Age: 55

Home: Lossiemouth

Job: Labourer

Previous political experience: Ran in the 2015 election for UKIP

Key issue: Leave the Common Fisheries Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy, stop the persecution of the British Forces, promote British values and culture

What is your best quality? Loyalty, a strong sense of duty and a total belief that our culture is worth preserving

What is your worst quality? Totally cynical when it comes to governmental capabilities

Message to voters: All of the major parties have been at the helm in the last 10 years and things have gone from bad to worse. If you want change then you have to reconsider your voting strategy and I don’t mean voting tactically as you only end up voting for someone you don’t want. We can only move forward by cutting loose the dead weight of the establishment