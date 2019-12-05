General Election 2019: Meet the Gordon candidates

The constituency of Gordon has been a closely watched battleground in the previous two elections and looks sure to fall under the spotlight once again.

Under Sir Malcolm Bruce, the Liberal Democrats held the seat for more than three decades and won several General Election campaigns.

But this was all to change in 2015 when former First Minister Alex Salmond convincingly won the seat with a majority of more than 8,000 as the SNP swept to victory across the country.

Mr Salmond’s time in the seat was to be short-lived, and he was ousted in 2017 by Scottish Conservative Colin Clark, who is again standing in the seat.

SNP candidate Richard Thomson said he would agree with the results of a recent YouGov poll, which puts the seat at a knife-edge, with many voters prepared to vote tactically.

He said: “It’s very close. The YouGov poll was probably a fair reflection.

“We’re getting a lot of serious conversations with voters on what’s the best way to get out of the situation we’re in and folk handing us their votes.

“They’re very certain that Brexit is a bad idea and that Boris Johnson is not to be trusted. He is not a vote winner for them.”

Mr Thomson, who leads the SNP group on Aberdeenshire Council and was previously leader of the local authority between 2015 and 2017, said the result of the election will rest, as it has in the past, with the “mobile” Liberal Democrat vote.

He said: “The Liberal vote has been particularly mobile. There was some swing to Alex Salmond in 2015 and to Colin Clark in 2017.

“We are finding that folk are giving serious consideration to tactical voting. That’s going to be what decides this.”

However, the Scottish Conservatives’ Mr Clark disputes the idea that pro-Unionist parties would give their vote to the SNP.

He said: “I don’t believe those that voted for unionist parties in 2017 will now vote to break up the UK. Indyref2 seems to dominate the conversation. The majority of people in Gordon seem opposed to a second independence referendum.”

The Gordon constituency is a mixture of Granite City suburbs and commuter towns like Inverurie, Ellon, Kintore and Huntly.

International economics investment analyst James Oates hopes to reignite the support of traditional Liberal Democrat voters within the seat, telling voters he wants to stop the “economic disaster” of Brexit and the “chaos” of Independence.

Scottish Labour’s Heather Herbert has also appealed to voters who want to see Brexit halted and has said she is supportive of a People’s Vote to end the “ongoing Brexit crisis”.

The Candidates

Colin Clark

Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Age: 50

Home: Oldmeldrum

Job: Politician

Previous political experience: MP for Gordon, Scotland Office minister

Key Issue: Protecting the Union

What is your best quality? Experience

What is your worst quality? Impatience

Message to voters: The hard-fought economic recovery in the north-east since the oil downturn would be ruined if Nicola Sturgeon gets her way and we have another independence referendum. My number one priority is to protect jobs and livelihoods in Gordon.

James Oates

Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats

Age: 54

Home: Aberdeenshire

Job: International economics investment analyst

Previous political experience: Campaigned in Gordon 1987, 1992 (Scottish leader’s assistant), 2001, 2010

Key Issue: Stopping Brexit

What is your best quality? Killer at pub quizzes

What is your worst quality? Impatience

Message to voters: We need to stop the economic disaster of Brexit. Stop the chaos of independence. We need to look to the future and build a sustainable carbon neutral economy.

We need to offer opportunities for better education both for our kids and throughout life. We need to treat mental health with the same seriousness as physical health. Gordon is pro-EU and pro-UK and the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who held the seat for more than 30 years, are more in touch with those views than any other party.

Heather Herbert

Party: Scottish Labour

Age: 44

Home: Aberdeen

Job: Website developer

Previous political experience: Before I moved to Scotland, I was branch treasurer of my union branch, I sat on the steering committee of the local social forum and played a lead role in local community campaigns including against the closure of a local hospital’s cardiac unit and the closure of local community centres

Key Issue: The economy. Gordon needs investment to help turn the existing

oil and gas jobs into “green jobs”, it needs a £10 living wage so that people have more money to spend in local shops, and it needs investment in internet infrastructure to help small businesses and rural communities get online

What is your best quality? Dogged determination. If I want something to happen, it will eventually happen

What is your worst quality? An over-reliance on chocolate and coffee.

Message to voters: We need a People’s Vote to close this ongoing Brexit crisis so that we can focus on the issues that matter in everyday living – a properly funded NHS, affordable housing and an effective response to climate change.

Richard Thomson

Party: SNP

Age: 43

Home: Foveran

Job: Leader of the opposition, Aberdeenshire Council

Previous political experience: Councillor for Ellon and District since 2012; Aberdeenshire Council leader 2015-17

Key Issue: Ensuring Scotland can avoid the disaster of a hard Tory Brexit

What is your best quality? Willingness to stand up for others and find

solutions that work for everyone

What is your worst quality? That’s for others to say

Message to voters: At this election, its a straight choice between having an SNP MP who is a strong voice for Gordon or a Tory MP who acts as a mouthpiece for Boris Johnson. The next Parliament faces some huge issues – I want to make sure Scotland’s voice is heard and Scotland’s choices are respected.