General Election 2019: Meet the Banff and Buchan candidates

Brexit is expected to appear front and centre in this constituency race more than any other across the north-east.

Banff and Buchan saw one of the most extraordinary election results in 2017 after the Tories overturned a 14,300 majority to take the seat off the SNP after three decades.

Support for Brexit runs higher in this constituency, which takes in the two major fishing ports of Peterhead and Fraserburgh, than in other parts of Scotland, with some in the sector expressing a desire to leave the Common Fisheries Policy as a result of leaving the European Union.

Scottish Conservative candidate David Duguid said he is confident of holding the seat and believes businesses want to “get Brexit done”.

He said: “I’m confident I’m going to hold on to the seat but I’m not taking anything for granted and will be doing everything I can to hold on to my majority and perhaps even increase it.

“Businesses across the constituency and the UK want us to get Brexit done.

“We’re the only party committed to doing that.”

The fishing sector “almost universally” has a “strong desire to move on”, according to Mr Duguid, adding coming out of the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) is the industry’s “number one ask” in getting Brexit done.

He added: “We have to have full access to our waters.

“That’s not to say EU vessels won’t access our waters but we’ll have control.”

However, the SNP’s candidate Paul Robertson said the contest is very much a two-horse race between his party and the Conservatives, with the result resting on a “knife edge”.

The 28-year-old, who previously worked as the SNP’s head of research and policy at Westminster, said: “It looks like a sizeable Tory majority but whatever everyone voted for in the EU referendum, nobody voted for this chaos they’re seeing at Westminster.

“Folk on the doors are starting to wake up to the damage this could do.

“They don’t like Boris Johnson’s deal that lets Northern Ireland stay in the single market.

“They don’t want to see Scotland disadvantaged. They don’t want to vote for a Tory MP who will hand the keys to Boris Johnson.”

Mr Robertson also disputed majority support for Brexit from the fishing sector, claiming they have concerns the deal puts access to Scottish waters “on the table”.

He added: “We want to protect our place in the single market.”

Scottish Labour’s candidate Brian Balcombe has promised a commitment on climate change.

He maintains that while the Tories and SNP remain focused on Brexit and Scottish independence, only his party has a range of policies to overturn “10 years of Tory misrule”.

Meanwhile, university lecturer Alison Smith is standing in the seat for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on a platform of boosting staff numbers and retention within the NHS.

She has highlighted the fact the region is losing “too many” of its doctors and nurses.

The Candidates

Brian Balcombe

Party: Scottish Labour

Age: 61

Home: Banff

Job: Social worker

Previous political experience: Labour councillor on Grampian Regional Council (1986-1994); Parliamentary candidate for Banff and Buchan in 1992 General Election

Key Issue: Climate emergency and Green New Deal

What is your best quality? Insightfulness

What is your worst quality? Clumsiness

Message to voters: While the other parties are trying to limit the focus of this election to either Brexit or Scottish independence, only Labour has a range of policies designed to deal with the climate crisis and to overturn the misery caused by 10 years of Tory misrule. A Labour Government, with its carefully costed spending commitments, will improve the lives of all in Banff & Buchan and in the whole of the UK

David Duguid

Party: Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Age: 49

Home: Turriff

Job: Politician

Previous political experience: MP for Banff and Buchan

Key Issue: Supporting key industries of fishing, farming and energy

What is your best quality? I always take a pragmatic and evidence-based approach

What is your worst quality? Can sometimes get bogged down in detail

Message to voters: We need to move on from the paralysis of the last Parliament and deliver on the UK-wide vote to leave the EU. A vote for the Scottish Conservatives means we can get Brexit sorted so that our fishermen can finally be freed from the shackles of the Common Fisheries Policy and we can develop a new system of farm funding better suited to Scottish producers. The Scottish Conservatives will stand up to Nicola Sturgeon’s indyref2 obsession so we can focus instead on the things that matter, growing our economy, keeping taxes low and investing in our NHS.

Paul Robertson

Party: SNP

Age: 28

Home: Aberdeen

Job: Public policy and communications consultant

Previous political experience: Worked in the Peterhead office of former MP Eilidh Whiteford. Previously the SNP’s head of research and policy at Westminster

Key Issue: Protecting the people and industries of Banff and Buchan from the devastating impact of Brexit and fighting to end a decade of Tory austerity

What is your best quality? Empathy – politics is about people

What is your worst quality? I struggle to switch off – I invest myself totally in what I do

Message to voters: Whatever you think about Brexit, nobody voted to be poorer

and the impact of this Brexit deal will be devastating for our industries and those

on low incomes. We need an MP who puts the people of Banff & Buchan – not

Boris Johnson – first

Alison Smith

Party: Scottish Liberal Democrats

Age: 44

Home: Aberdeen

Job: University lecturer

Previous political experience: Worked for Malcolm Bruce MP (2001-2006); councillor for Gilcomston, Aberdeen City Council

Key Issue: Staff recruitment and retention in the NHS. We are losing too many NHS doctors and nurses – this has a knock-on effect on services

What is your best quality? Brutal honesty

What is your worst quality? Brutal honesty

Message to voters: We need to work together to adjust to a changing world. This means investing in lifelong learning and harnessing the transition away from hydrocarbons. We also need to give more attention to tackling inequality