General Election 2019: Meet the Aberdeen North candidates

Today, with less than two weeks until voters go to the polls, we begin our look at the seven election battlegrounds across the north-east.

Aberdeen North is the first constituency to fall under the spotlight, a seat won by the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman in 2015 and held in 2017.

In next month’s race, she faces off against five other candidates, with her closest rival likely to be the Scottish Labour Party’s Nurul Hoque Ali.

The seat has been shrouded in controversy after the Tories chose to withdraw its support of their candidate Ryan Houghton amid accusations of anti-Semitism and homophobia.

The councillor has been suspended by the party and told he would receive no backing in his campaign in the run-up to the election.

However, due to election laws, Mr Houghton – who has strongly denied any accusations that he is anti-Semitic or homophobic – will remain as the Conservative candidate on December 12’s ballot paper.

Ms Blackman was the only SNP MP to hold on to her seat in the north-east in 2017, after the region turned blue.

Although she secured 56% of the vote, receiving 13,396 votes, her majority was reduced by more than 9,000 compared to 2015.

Many say the seat is the SNP’s for the taking but Ms Blackman claims she is “not taking anything for granted at all”.

She added: “It is the case that over the last four years I have tried to help as many people as possible and we are hearing that reflected.”

The SNP candidate says Brexit is the big issue she’s hearing on doorsteps, along with concerns from voters about Tory austerity.

She said: “Some people are particularly worried about Brexit and a number are looking at the absolute mess in Westminster and thinking we can do better than this.

“We have had a decade of Tory austerity and the roll-out of Universal Credit. An awful lot of people are impacted by that and just want to see some change.”

Scottish Labour candidate Nurul Hoque Ali has positioned himself as being the most likely party to challenge the SNP in the seat, who he claims are “only interested” in pursuing independence.

Scottish Conservative candidate Ryan Houghton said he did not wish to comment further on the allegations ahead of the results of a disciplinary panel on the matter.

But he said his priority in the election was to be someone who would “speak up for Aberdeen”.

He added: “We have a lot of challenges in Aberdeen North and I want to improve access to healthcare and local services and stand up for veterans as well.”

If voters place their faith in him then he would be elected as a Conservative MP.

However, it would then be at the Westminster party’s discretion whether they decide to remove the whip or conduct their own investigation into Mr Houghton’s conduct.

The seat is also the only north-east seat being contested by Guy Ingerson of the Scottish Green Party and Seb Leslie of the Brexit Party. Meanwhile Aberdeenshire councillor Isobel Davidson is hoping to pick up votes for the Liberal Democrats.

The Candidates

