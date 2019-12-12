General Election 2019: Count under way at P&J Live for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire seats

Counting is underway at the P&J Live where five seats are being contested.

The new conference centre in Bucksburn is hosting the count for the five north-east constituencies.

It looks set to be dramatic night with the exit poll predicting the SNP could win 55 of 59 seats in Scotland.

The UK-wide poll shows the Conservatives winning a majority of 86.

Aberdeen North, Aberdeen South, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, Gordon and Banff and Buchan will all be counted at the conference centre.

The city results are expected to come in first, followed by the Aberdeenshire seats around 4.30am to 5am.