General Election 2019: Boris Johnson, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon and Richard Leonard tell us why you should vote for their party

With just days left until voters go to the polls to elect their next government, the Evening Express asked the leaders of the four main UK parties to set out to our readers why they should place their trust in them at the ballot box.

Boris Johnson – Conservative Leader

When people across Scotland vote on Thursday, the future of our union is at stake.

So, let me reiterate to Evening Express readers my cast-iron guarantee to reject any request for a second Scottish independence referendum.

I am a unionist above all and this will never happen on my watch.

The people of Scotland voted decisively to remain part of the UK in 2014. But the SNP plough on relentlessly with their independence obsession, neglecting vital public services like education and the NHS.

There is a clear choice on Thursday: a vote for the Scottish Conservatives who will stop a second independence referendum and focus on investing in Scotland’s future, or a vote for the SNP to prop up Jeremy Corbyn in Downing Street and tear apart our incredible union with two more divisive referendums.

The SNP offer nothing but more division.

Contrast this to the team of Scottish Conservative MPs who have fought so hard for the north-east of Scotland and secured vital support for the key industries of oil and gas, whisky, fishing and farming.

During the campaign, I travelled to Elgin to visit our candidate Douglas Ross at the Roseisle whisky distillery.

The whisky industry supports 42,000 jobs across the UK, yet the tax on each bottle sold in this country represents almost three-quarters of its price. So we will review spirit duty to ensure our tax system is supporting drink producers.

The Conservatives will also support the North Sea oil and gas industry with a transformative sector deal to protect jobs and invest in new technology as we move towards reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

This stands in contrast to Corbyn’s £11 billion “Aberdeen tax” that would threaten 120,000 jobs and deter future investment.

I also announced in Aberdeenshire that we are backing Scotland’s farmers, with both an additional £211 million in funding as well as maintaining farm payments at the current level for the duration of the next parliament.

We also have a clear commitment to free our fishermen from the disastrous Common Fisheries Policy, creating 5,000 jobs and generating an extra £540m.

Jo Swinson – LIberal Democrats Leader

The Liberal Democrats are offering voters the opportunity to put an end to the constitutional chaos that has dominated the political agenda for years.

We want to stop Brexit, stop independence and get on with building a brighter future for Scotland at the heart of the UK and the EU.

Scottish mental health services are suffering with a lack of staff, our underfunded schools have left young people achieving the worst maths and science scores on record and our A&E departments are under considerable strain.

A Liberal Democrat government would take swift action to strengthen our public services and address the climate crisis by investing in low-emission public transport, planting millions of trees and insulating low-income homes.

Remaining in the EU would provide a £50bn Remain Bonus, which we can use to invest in our children’s future and the most vulnerable in our society.

We will never support independence because putting up new borders and cutting ties with our neighbours is a backward and regressive move.

Sadly, as in other pockets of the country, Brexit has heightened anxieties among the agricultural community and piled pressure on businesses. That’s unacceptable.

Brexit bickering and the threat of a no-deal exit have stopped businesses planning, expanding and attracting investment.

The Liberal Democrats want to protect the specialist designations the EU affords our food and drink sector and safeguard access to markets. We will fight against a hard Brexit, which would impose devastating tariffs on the farming and crofting sectors.

The north-east is also a powerhouse for the industries that will be core to engineering a smart transition to a carbon free future – green energy, green transport and green finance. Scotland’s future energy mix needs to be diverse and durable. Much of that transition will need to take place in the north-east.

Nicola Sturgeon – SNP Leader

This is the most important election in living memory.

On Thursday, voters in the north-east have the chance to escape the chaos of Brexit and lock Boris Johnson out of office for good.

Scotland can send the Tories in Westminster a message that we won’t be sidelined and silenced any longer.

This election is about who decides our future – Boris Johnson, or the people of Scotland.

Like the rest of Scotland, voters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire overwhelmingly rejected Brexit and still want to stay in the EU.

But if the Tory party win a majority in three days’ time, we’ll be dragged out of Europe against our will.

The only way to escape Brexit on Thursday, is to back the SNP to lock Boris Johnson out of Downing Street.

Because his Brexit plans will hit Aberdeen the hardest, putting thousands of jobs in the oil and gas sector on the line.

For too long, Westminster has taken the north-east’s energy industry for granted – syphoning off revenues from oil and gas to line the pockets of the UK Treasury in London.

Meanwhile, other oil-rich countries like Norway have an oil fund worth $1 trillion and are now investing in a low carbon economy. That’s why SNP MPs will argue for future oil and gas revenues to be ring-fenced in a Net Zero Fund to boost the transition to a low carbon economy – with at least £1 billion of those revenues supporting jobs and investment in the North East.

Tory MPs in the north-east have completely ignored the needs of their constituents, choosing instead to act as cheerleaders for a hard-line Brexit regardless of the cost to the local economy.

If elected again, they’ll act as no more than lobby-fodder for the Eton-educated Brexiteers at the top of the Tory party like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The north-east deserves better than that.

Together, we can stop Brexit.

Richard Leonard – Scottish Labour Leader

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was asked to set out his reasons why voters should back his party but we were told this would not be possible on this occasion. Instead, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has given his thoughts.

Aberdeen is a city which through hard work and ingenuity has driven the Scottish economy forward for decades.

In the good times, Aberdeen supported Scotland, but recently it feels like it’s been left to be buffeted by market forces by the government.

The downturn has seen good quality jobs move away and not nearly enough has been done at Westminster or Holyrood to defend working people.

The downturn’s knock-on effects have cast a shadow over the city, but if a Labour government is elected on Thursday, we will make sure Aberdeen is at the heart of Scotland’s economic development.

But that economy has to be different to the past. It has to diversify. We need to ensure jobs in Aberdeen are there for good and are no longer so dependent on a fluctuating barrel price set far away from our shores.

Aberdeen needs investment if we’re to guarantee the kind of economy where high-skilled, high-wage jobs are based in the city, not just for the next five months but for the next 50 years.

A Labour government will establish a Scottish National Investment Bank with around £20 billion of lending power. That’s 10-times the SNP’s limited vision, because we understand the size of the challenge which faces Aberdeen and the whole of Scotland.

Our investment bank will introduce a Worker’s Ownership Fund, allowing employees to control their own destiny through co-operatives and employee-owned businesses.

No longer will Aberdeen’s future be decided by fund managers in the City of London, or absentee owners in faraway boardrooms.

Our Investment Bank will harness the power of research and development, investing in the skills and training required to transform and renew Aberdeen’s economy.

These are just some of the policies a Labour government will use to transform Aberdeen and the whole of Scotland and on Thursday the only way to guarantee that transformation is to vote Labour. In Aberdeen North and South, our great candidates Nurul Hoque Ali and Shona Simpson are standing to ensure we elect a Labour government which has the power to bring real change to our economy.