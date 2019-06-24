Gender pay gap at Aberdeen City Council ‘marginally’ in favour of women

Female employees at Aberdeen City Council are paid “marginally” more per hour on average than men, according to new figures.

The average hourly pay for men at the local authority in 2018-19 was £16.03, compared to £16.12 for women.

This amounts to a gender pay gap in favour of women of -0.56%.

Trade unions raised the issue of an equal pay review and asked that it be reported to the council’s audit and risk committee, who will consider the figures when it meets on Wednesday.

Although female employees are paid on average more than men, women form a higher proportion of the lower graded posts.

Councillor Stephen Flynn, convener of the committee, said: “Although the headline figures in the report relating to pay do make for positive reading I don’t think the council can be complacent and we all must work together to monitor this issue closely.

“One area of real concern does remain the fact that just 22% of senior officer roles in the council are held by females.

“This figure is very low and is something that we all need to reflect upon.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect postholders in senior positions to be more reflective of our society as a whole.”

The report adds that the current gender pay gap is “modest” and will continue to be monitored.

For a small number of groups within the council, a large pay gap exists.

There is a 23.62% pay gap within principal teachers at primary, with female employees on average being paid more than men.

This is due to the effects of teachers’ job sizing and length of service.