Gas works near Haudagain continue for sixth day in a row

Work to repair a flooded gas network in Aberdeen is continuing for the sixth day in a row.

A section of Auchmill Road in Aberdeen remains closed to motorists travelling westbound from the Haudagain roundabout.

The road closure has caused delays of up to half an hour during peak times with drivers being asked to avoid the area if possible.

All vehicles, including Stagecoach and First Bus services, are being diverted onto Mugiemoss Road where traffic has been building.

*** TRAFFIC UPDATE *** Part of Auchmill Road is still closed due to the gas leak and motorists are asked to avoid the Haudagain area if possible due to delays with the local diversion route. The most up-to-date information on the gas leak is available at https://t.co/qV6yxb9Drt — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) September 1, 2021

Engineers were first called to the area on Saturday morning after a number of households reported a loss of gas.

The SGN team has been pumping water out of the network all week and successfully used CCTV cameras inside the mains to identify where the water is entering the network.

In a statement on their website, SGN said they were “still unable to say when we will have all remaining supplies restored”.

They wrote: “We’ve spent the day reconnecting more properties however we’re still working to remove water from our gas network.

“So far, 175,000 litres have been removed and the remaining water is impacting how quickly we can restore all supplies. We’re very sorry for the inconvenience this is continuing to cause and thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.

“We’ll continue to pump out water from the affected network throughout this evening, while our engineers will remain on site tonight and tomorrow to visit customers.”

Hundreds of properties in Manor Drive, Manor Avenue, Manor Walk, Logie Place and Logie Terrace have now had their gas supply restored, but many others are still going without.

SGN will share the next update at 11am.

