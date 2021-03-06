Gas supplies restored in Keith and Huntly following outage

Residents in Keith and Huntly were left without a gas supply for the second time in a month yesterday.
SGN confirmed as of 9.15am today that issues with their network has been resolve and that customers could start using gas again.
The outage came just a month after “major disruption” left 4,500 homes in the area without gas heating and hot water for more than a day – during one of the coldest days of the year.
SGN has apologised to residents following this outage.
