Gas supply now restored in Huntly and Keith after 24 hours of no heating or hot water

Gas has been restored to homes in Keith and Huntly.

Thousands of residents have been without heating and hot water for the past 24 hours due to a “major disruption.”

SGN engineers have been working around the clock to bring the gas supply back to about 4,500 properties in Keith and Huntly.

Now, they have confirmed that the issue with their gas network has been resolved.

The local community can now start to use gas again, with SGN sending out letters to those affected.

They have issued a seven-step guide to help people turn on their gas supply at the meter safely:

1. Make sure all your gas appliances are turned off before you try to turn on your gas supply. For example, your boiler, cooker and gas fire.

2. Open some doors and windows for ventilation.

3. Turn on your gas supply at the meter. Your meter could be under the stairs, in a cupboard or in a meter box outside your property. Give the emergency control valve (a spanner-style handle) a quarter turn in either direction so that it’s in line with the gas pipe. Some pipes have yellow tape to guide you. There may be a hissing noise as the meter re-pressurises.

4. If you smell gas, turn the emergency control value off again and call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. Do not try to turn any appliances back on. If you don’t smell gas, continue with the following steps:

5. Turn on your gas appliances one at a time, according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Many boilers and fires will have instructions on the inside of a drop-down flap near the controls. Start with your gas hob if you have one. It may take a little longer than usual for the gas to reach appliances and light.

6. If you successfully turn on your gas supply and gas appliances, you don’t need to do anything else.

7. If you can’t turn your emergency control valve on, or are having difficulties turning your appliances back on, you must turn everything off again (including your emergency control valve) and call us for help on 0800 912 1717.

They published an instructional video as well:

Katie Lobban, spokeswoman for SGN thanked the public for their patience while the problem was resolved.

She added: “Finally, we’d like to thank everyone in Huntly and Keith for their patience while they’ve been without gas.

“We know it’s not been easy and we’re extremely sorry for the disruption everyone experienced.”

If anyone has any issues with gas, they can contact SGN on live chat on their website, by text on 07490 077 649 or on the phone on 0800 912 1717.