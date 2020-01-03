Gary Lineker helps get ball rolling for Ian Wilson fundraiser

Gary Lineker was among those who made donations towards the £6,500 Ian Wilson has already raised to buy equipment to help stroke patients in the north-east.

Former England international and now BBC sports presenter Lineker was a team-mate of Ian’s at Leicester City.

He made a sizeable donation, with the remainder raised mainly by the 60 family and friends who took part in a 10k run along the old Deeside Railway Line in September.

The run was organised by Yvonne Spalding, manager of the Cults Medical Practice, where Ian’s wife, Tracey, used to work.

Tracey said: “Yvonne called out of the blue and said she wanted to do something to help Ian.

“The original plan was to have some of the staff doing the run but things just snowballed from there.

“It was amazing to see more than 60 take part, even though the weather was terrible on the day. It was an amazing show of support, which was appreciated by the whole family.”