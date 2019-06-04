Garden Waste Charge: No discounts for Aberdeen pensioners or people on benefits

A controversial charge to uplift garden waste in Aberdeen will come into force from September – and there will be no discounts for pensioners or those on benefits.

Online registrations for the £30 annual charge to uplift brown bins will open next month.

The charge will cover the collection of garden waste, and those who pay will be issued with a “tamper-proof sticker”.

The subscription will run annually from September 1 for a fixed 12-month period.

No discounts will be given to anyone on benefits – which includes pensioners – and there will also be no reductions given to householders signing up part of the way through the year.

The council has urged residents to sign up as soon as possible to get full use of the permit.

Brown bins containing only food waste will still be taken away by council officers for free,

The charge was agreed at March’s council budget meeting, and is one of a number of proposals to help bridge a £41.2 million shortfall as the result of reduced funding, rising demand and growing cost pressures.

A poll conducted by the Evening Express last month found that more than 80% of those taking part don’t plan to pay the fee.

Councillor Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental spokesman, said: “In adopting a similar subscription model as other local authorities, we are able to continue to offer the collection of garden waste for an annual fee, which falls below that charged in other areas.

“It’s important to stress that collections are optional and we will continue to offer advice and guidance to anyone who wishes to consider alternatives such as composting.

“Some residents may also choose to drop garden waste at our network of household waste and recycling centres, which has been taken into account in our planning.

“We expect a large number of households will be keen to continue with garden waste collections and the preparations for the roll-out of the subscription are well under way.

“The online registration will make it quick and convenient, with the newly-announced outline schedule for implementation another step forward.”

City residents can also take the contents of their bin to any household waste and recycling centres and deposit it for free themselves.

There is not expected to be any significant environmental impact as a result and it will not hugely affect recycling rates.

Letters with more information are expected to be sent out to homes before the roll-out later this year.

Aberdeen City Council has said it will also continue to promote home composting as an option.