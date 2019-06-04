Garden centre still hoping to buy site of fire-hit Aberdeen school

The owners of an Aberdeen garden centre are still hoping to buy the site of a former school – despite plans for the land to go back on the market.

Parkhill Garden Centre had lodged a bid for Cordyce School, claiming that without a move to new premises, the salt spray from the new AWPR would damage its plants and stop it trading over the winter months.

Ambitious plans for the development included a retail sales and coffee shop building, farmers market, allotments, poultry area and children’s play area.

However, the council announced in April the site would now be going back on the market.

The decision came after a consultation showed it would be “desirable” for the plot of land to be used for housing.

The council met in private to discuss proposals for the fire-hit former school and have released no further details on its future plans.

Gordon McGillivray, managing director at Parkhill, has now written to the council to find out whether a new bid will need to be submitted or if the terms have changed.

He said: “I emailed Aberdeen City Council last week to ask what was happening.

“The officer got back to us within 10 minutes to say our query had been passed on but we haven’t heard back since.

“We’ve had nothing in writing about it yet or been told if there’s a different format.”

Mr McGillivray added that the centre has been overwhelmed by the amount of support for its plans.

He said: “There are customers asking us on a daily basis what’s happening.

“My son was asked by four different people yesterday alone.

“It’s amazing the number of people who are supporting us.”

The garden centre previously highlighted that the new AWPR would cause problems for its outdoor plants because the road layout left the site exposed to wind and sprays of salt from the road.

Mr McGillivray said: “We still need to move. We wouldn’t be looking to move if we didn’t have to.

“We’re having to run for seven months of the year unable to display any plants outside.

“People are going elsewhere because we can’t offer them what they want, and once they go, it’s difficult to get them back. When we first announced the bid on Facebook it was really humbling to see all the support we had.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “A decision was taken at committee to put the former school back on the market, which will be happening in the coming weeks, and all bids are welcome at that time.

“All parties which had submitted offers have received confirmation of the committee’s decision and been provided with contact details of the case officer who they can discuss the future of the site with.”