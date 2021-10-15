Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gaping £6m hole in Aberdeen’s finances as government blames councils for delays in Covid grants being paid off

By Alastair Gossip
15/10/2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen has been left £6 million out of pocket – as the Scottish Government delays providing funding for Covid grants that kept businesses afloat through the worst of the pandemic.

There is a warning any further delay beyond the start of next month could have a “serious impact” on the council and those who applied for help.

Aberdeen City Council paid out £21.7m to businesses and traders whose livelihoods were impacted by coronavirus and the lockdowns imposed as the NHS struggled to cope with demand.

Local authorities were tasked with doling out the cash, which was promised by the Scottish Government.

But now, Aberdeen Journals has been given sight of an internal brief – penned by one of the council’s top bookkeepers – detailing the multi-million-pound hole in the city’s finances.

It also reveals ministers have pushed back the date the money will be transferred on three occasions – resulting in a two-month wait.

A government spokesman has confirmed all local authorities due money are facing the same 61-day hold up, which is being blamed on some not providing necessary details to ministers before the previous deadlines.

Aberdeen has faced a two-month wait for outstanding £6m

In Aberdeen, around £1m of the outstanding debt is directly to pay for the extra support promised to cover the lockdown the Granite City was thrust into last August, as a cluster of Covid cases was traced through a number of bars.

Union Street on the first day of the three-week local lockdown in Aberdeen, in August 2020. The council is still waiting on around £1m to pay them back for business grants they put out in response to the prohibition orders. Photo: Scott Baxter/DCT Media

The three-week prohibition forced all hospitality businesses to shut, a five-mile travel ban, and outlawed indoor gatherings.

More than 220 cases were linked to the outbreak first linked to the Hawthorn Bar.

So far, £15.7m of grant funding has made the 130-mile journey from Holyrood to the Town House, with a pledge made in mid-August that the remainder would arrive on September 1.

But top council brass were then told it would be delayed until October 1, then October 7, before the government finally set a date for November 1.

Aberdeen council leader: Delay in coronavirus business grant money ‘disappointing’

Council leader Jenny Laing warned the “disappointing” situation could have a “serious impact” on the authority and businesses, as the local authority had only dished out the cash on the basis the Scottish Government would pay them back.

Aberdeen Labour’s Mrs Laing said: “Despite the Scottish Government’s continuing failure to provide the council with its full share of business grant funding we have where possible ensured that businesses who have needed financial support have received it as and when required.

Council leader Jenny Laing wants a “cast-iron guarantee” the millions for Covid business grants will be in Aberdeen by November 1.

“When you considered the financial constraints, councils are working under it is simply unacceptable that the Scottish Government has still to settle this £6m shortfall particularly when you realise it includes the £1m of funding which they agreed to pay when they locked down the city back in July 2020.”

Council chiefs have now been tasked with gaining a “cast-iron guarantee” that payment will come by the end of the month.

“Throughout the pandemic, the SNP Government has made dozens of announcements explaining how additional funding received from the UK Government would be used to support businesses and local authorities; however it’s become clear money announced is often not money paid,” Conservative finance convener, Ryan Houghton, told us.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton said government needs to “play its part” and pay back the millions remaining in funding for Covid business grants. Photo: Kami Thomson/DCT Media

“Our officers will continue to ensure any grant funding schemes the council puts in place will pay quickly to help those affected by Covid-19 including the recent business transition fund, but we need the devolved government to play its part.

“Council officials have now been asked to ascertain confirmation from the Scottish Government that there will be no more delays.”

Government claims councils are to blame for the two-month delay in Covid grant payments

The council leader’s comments were put to the government, with a spokesman asked to directly address the two-month delay in getting the money to cash-strapped councils.

He answered: “Since the start of the pandemic, businesses have benefitted from more than £4.3 billion in support and we have worked closely with local authorities to deliver many of these vital funds.

“Final payments to all local authorities will be made on 1 November.”

The statement also claimed the November 1 payment ensured all councils due cash would get it at the same time, including those who had met previous deadlines for claims and those who had not.