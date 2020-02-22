‘Gang’ graffiti at Aberdeen park bothy sparks concern

Concerns have been raised after a park bothy in Aberdeen was vandalised with “gang-related” graffiti.

One of the walls of the gardener bothy at Seaton Park was spray-painted by vandals last weekend.

The vandalism was on the adjacent wall to a community mural on the building.

A concerned resident who lives nearby reported it to Aberdeen City Council after spotting name tags painted on the wall as well as the face of a clown.

The park is maintained by Friends of Seaton Park and chairwoman Sheila Gordon urged park users to report any further crimes.

She said: “People are not welcome to paint on this wall and graffiti is not good to see anywhere about there.

“I spoke to the gardeners and urged them to report it whenever they see it.

“The best way to get it removed is to keep reporting it to the city council who have all the right equipment needed to remove it properly.

“We painted a mural on the bothy as it used to be targeted by vandals before when it was a big open space and the mural has been a welcoming sight in the park.”

© Heather Fowlie

A park user who has enjoyed the site for 15 years was concerned that there will now be further acts of vandalism there.

He said: “I am concerned about graffiti spoiling the local beauty spot.

“The historic and beautiful Seaton Park has been targeted with gang-related graffiti sprayed onto its wall.

“The residents are concerned that, if not stamped out, more graffiti will follow.

“It took a concerted effort by Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland to eventually track and bring to justice two individuals responsible for widespread graffiti in Seaton park and surrounding areas in 2014/5.

“I am also concerned about the poor impression that graffiti, litter and vandalism creates for tourists and visitors who might be attracted by the historic surroundings, especially given the drive to attract tourists with the development of the £350m Aberdeen Harbour Expansion Project at Nigg Bay, which will allow cruise ships to berth alongside the dock.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed it had now cleaned up the graffiti.